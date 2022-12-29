ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Drunk driver gets 7 year sentence in DWI death of former TCU administrator

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUV3p_0jxYS2nw00

Nearly four years after a well-regarded TCU administrator died in a drunk-driving crash, the driver has been sentenced to seven years.

Assistant dean Jamie Dulle died in March of 2019 when her car was rear-ended on Rosedale about two miles from the TCU campus. The impact sent Dulle's car slamming into a power pole. She died the next day.

The DWI driver Cristen Hamilton was at first arrested on intoxicated assault charges but after Dulle's death, that was upgraded to intoxicated manslaughter.

Dulle was a single mom raising two sons after her husband died from cancer.

Prison for a Woman Convicted in the DWI Death of a Beloved TCU Dean.

Posted by Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office on Wednesday, December 28, 2022

