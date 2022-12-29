ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family files missing persons report for rapper Theophilus London

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help, saying he hasn’t been seen in months.

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family’s statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.

London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said.

Officer Annie Moran, an LAPD spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that a report for London had been taken. London was not yet listed on the LAPD’s online missing persons database by Wednesday afternoon.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.

London, 35, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye, who produced and guested on 2014’s “Vibes.” London would often post updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying that he was “promoted to tackle media duties” on Ye’s behalf for the month of February.

London himself has released three studio albums — 2011’s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020’s “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released this past September — after his family says he was last heard from.

While “Vibes” was a Warner Records release, “Bebey” was released on London’s own label, My Bebey Records.

“I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life,” he told Complex of branching out on his own in 2020.

