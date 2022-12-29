ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA coach blasted after crucial late-game blunder

The Atlanta Hawks had a chance to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but Hawks head coach Nate McMillan’s decision not to call a timeout at the end of the game cost the Hawks a potential win. Atlanta was able to get a stop with nine seconds remaining in the game trailing by one Read more... The post NBA coach blasted after crucial late-game blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers

Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
Yardbarker

Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections

Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The game was marred by a skirmish that resulted in three ejections. Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were tossed for an altercation in the final minute of the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight

The NBA has officially handed out discipline for Wednesday night’s incident between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games and Magic big Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two, the league announced (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). Additionally, one Detroit player (Hamidou Diallo) and eight Orlando... The post NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons can't keep up with Chicago Bulls' 17-3 run to finish 132-118 victory

CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons, 132-118, on Friday night. LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach

The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid

Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Detroit

LaVine scores season-high 43 as Bulls beat Pistons 132-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 132-118 on Friday night.LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA's worst record.LaVine had the crowd roaring when he capped an 18-point first quarter with a thunderous alley-oop from Coby White just before the buzzer and let out a primal scream. He was...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Texans star announces bold contract demand

The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market

The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh's Walkup Song Went Viral Thursday

Never let it be said that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't know how to have fun even when the stakes are high. For his Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh decided to come out to some walkout music. And he made sure to pick the perfect song for the occasion.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy