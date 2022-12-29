Read full article on original website
Three players ejected after bench-clearing brawl during Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic game
Three players were ejected after a clash between the Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner and Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes sparked a bench-clearing brawl on Wednesday.
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
NBA coach blasted after crucial late-game blunder
The Atlanta Hawks had a chance to beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, but Hawks head coach Nate McMillan’s decision not to call a timeout at the end of the game cost the Hawks a potential win. Atlanta was able to get a stop with nine seconds remaining in the game trailing by one Read more... The post NBA coach blasted after crucial late-game blunder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bulls prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022
The Detroit Pistons (9-28) visit the Chicago Bulls (15-19) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bulls prediction and pick. Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak in their most recent outing but still sits in last place in...
NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers
Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
Pistons clobber Magic in game marred by 3 ejections
Alec Burks scored 32 points and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a six-game losing streak with a 121-101 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The game was marred by a skirmish that resulted in three ejections. Orlando's Moritz Wagner and Detroit's Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo were tossed for an altercation in the final minute of the first half.
NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight
The NBA has officially handed out discipline for Wednesday night’s incident between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended for three games and Magic big Moritz Wagner has been suspended for two, the league announced (per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski). Additionally, one Detroit player (Hamidou Diallo) and eight Orlando... The post NBA announces punishments for Pistons-Magic fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Pistons can't keep up with Chicago Bulls' 17-3 run to finish 132-118 victory
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons, 132-118, on Friday night. LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA’s worst record.
Sun hire Abi Olajuwon as assistant coach
The Connecticut Sun added Abi Olajuwon as an assistant coach on Stephanie White's staff for the 2023 season. "Abi has a wealth of college coaching experience, and we are thrilled she will be back in the WNBA," White said in a news release on Tuesday. "She is an incredibly hard worker, has great energy and will be a terrific addition to our franchise. She was a player in the W, so she understands the demands of our players and will be a great asset to our post group."
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
Timberwolves face the Pistons on 5-game skid
Detroit Pistons (9-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Detroit after losing five straight games. The Timberwolves are 9-8 in home games. Minnesota ranks sixth in...
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
LaVine scores season-high 43 as Bulls beat Pistons 132-118
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 43 points, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Detroit Pistons 132-118 on Friday night.LaVine looked more like his old explosive self than the guy managing his left knee following offseason surgery. And the Bulls ended the game on a 17-3 run after getting all they could handle from the team with the NBA's worst record.LaVine had the crowd roaring when he capped an 18-point first quarter with a thunderous alley-oop from Coby White just before the buzzer and let out a primal scream. He was...
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bulls expected to bring energy into meeting with Pistons
The Chicago Bulls will look to ride the momentum of a victory over one of the NBA’s top teams into
Kyle Kuzma sends birthday message to LeBron James amid Lakers trade rumors
Kyle Kuzma sent LeBron James a birthday message as trade rumors continue to swirl, per Kuz on Twitter. Kuzma’s gesture will likely excite Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, it should not be something that is over-thought. Kyle Kuzma is simply wishing his former teammate a happy birthday. Nevertheless, his future with the Washington Wizards is unclear.
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Look: Jim Harbaugh's Walkup Song Went Viral Thursday
Never let it be said that Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh doesn't know how to have fun even when the stakes are high. For his Thursday press conference ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh decided to come out to some walkout music. And he made sure to pick the perfect song for the occasion.
