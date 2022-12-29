Read full article on original website
Related
Heartbreaking photo reveals a baby baboon still clinging to its dead mother as she's carried away by a leopard
The annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition People's Choice shortlist highlights animals from ecosystems across Earth.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Fact Check: Elon Musk 'Suing the Pants Off' Kathy Griffin, Article Says
A viral post on Facebook suggested Elon Musk and Kathy Griffin may be taking their clash from Twitter to the courts. But is all as it first looks?
Shocking Pics of Critically Endangered Brown Bears Living on Garbage Dump
A study by the Indian wildlife conservation charity Wildlife SOS found that 75 percent of the bears' diet consisted of human food waste.
newsnationnow.com
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect
Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
WATCH: Leopard Hides in Plain Sight Before Attacking Deer
Absolutely wild footage of a leopard showing off its hunting ability has drawn quite a bit of attention online. The big cat seemingly hides in plain sight before making a run at a deer. According to NDTV, the original video was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer with the Indian Forest Service. The footage is completely unrelated to the gnarly scene from the recent debut of 1923 which saw a leopard viciously take down one of the show’s characters.
Idaho Murder Arrest Sparks Speculations About 'Bryan Kohberger' Crime Study
On Friday, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho.
Cat Drags in Alligator’s Head to Impress Wisconsin Family
Cats have a way strange way of showing they care. Sometimes, the little hunters will go out, bag a trophy and bring it home as a gift. This odd form of affection has led to cat owners getting dead mice in their shoes or half-chewed snakes on their doorstep. However, one Wisconsin woman got the shock of a lifetime when her cat brought in the head of an alligator.
Bloodthirsty Squirrel Sneak Attacks Group Of Birds On Frozen Bird Bath
When you think of natures fiercest predators, you often think of bears, wolves, and massive birds like hawks and eagles…. Squirrels typically eat any type of nuts, seeds, and fruits, and you would never think of these creatures as the kind to prey on even smaller creatures than them. However,...
Fact Check: Did Andrew Tate's Pizza Box Tip Off Romanian Police?
Andrew Tate was suspected of accidentally doxxing himself to Romanian police in a video message to Greta Thunberg
Deaf Rescue Cat Has Heartwarming Reaction to Owner Walking in Front Door
The cat's owner said, "The way she reacts to seeing me come in never fails to make me smile," the cat's owner said
pethelpful.com
Gigantic Pet Rabbit Is The Sweetest Cuddle Bunny Ever
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get ready to add another animal to your "OH MY GOSH I WANT ONE!" list because TikTok account holder @Tatianadobos338 recently posted a video of their gigantic rabbit and yup, oh my gosh we want one. Some comments are suggesting that the type of rabbit is a Flemish Hare, and if so they can grow to be up to 22 pounds!
Shock as Dad Tells Future Sister-in-Law She Will Never Be His Kid's Aunt
The dad's reaction has sparked debate, with some people saying he can "keep her away" from the kids all he wants, "but she will be their aunt."
People can’t decide whether to laugh or cry at only song grandma with dementia remembers
TikTok viewers can't decide whether to laugh or cry after watching a video of a grandma with dementia singing the only song she remembers. Grandma Ruby has her own TikTok account where content is uploaded of her life to over 14,000 followers on the popular social media platform. In a...
Woman 'Stealing' the Spotlight With Pregnancy News Backed Online
Several commenters on Reddit sided with the woman, including one who said that "the whole point of the group chat is to share family news."
Dad Cheered for Not Making Parents Give His Kids Inheritance: 'Their Money'
The Redditor said his kids had not visited their grandparents in a decade.
Golden Retriever's Reaction To New Baby Melts Hearts Online: 'Priceless'
Since the video was shared on December 28, it has managed to attract well over two million views, and more than 126,700 likes.
Cat Refuses To Give Up Stolen Fried Chicken in Hilarious Video: 'Worth It'
Several cat lovers watching the clip on TikTok were quick to spot a nearby dog's brilliant reaction to the wild scene.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1080M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0