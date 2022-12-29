The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get ready to add another animal to your "OH MY GOSH I WANT ONE!" list because TikTok account holder @Tatianadobos338 recently posted a video of their gigantic rabbit and yup, oh my gosh we want one. Some comments are suggesting that the type of rabbit is a Flemish Hare, and if so they can grow to be up to 22 pounds!

1 DAY AGO