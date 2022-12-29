ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Former FBI gives reaction to Idaho killer suspect

Former FBI on Idaho killer: How long did police know?. (NewsNation) — Following the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger on Friday, former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder made an appearance on “NewsNation Live” to give her reaction. One of the main questions Walder had...
WATCH: Leopard Hides in Plain Sight Before Attacking Deer

Absolutely wild footage of a leopard showing off its hunting ability has drawn quite a bit of attention online. The big cat seemingly hides in plain sight before making a run at a deer. According to NDTV, the original video was shared by Ramesh Pandey, an officer with the Indian Forest Service. The footage is completely unrelated to the gnarly scene from the recent debut of 1923 which saw a leopard viciously take down one of the show’s characters.
Cat Drags in Alligator’s Head to Impress Wisconsin Family

Cats have a way strange way of showing they care. Sometimes, the little hunters will go out, bag a trophy and bring it home as a gift. This odd form of affection has led to cat owners getting dead mice in their shoes or half-chewed snakes on their doorstep. However, one Wisconsin woman got the shock of a lifetime when her cat brought in the head of an alligator.
Gigantic Pet Rabbit Is The Sweetest Cuddle Bunny Ever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get ready to add another animal to your "OH MY GOSH I WANT ONE!" list because TikTok account holder @Tatianadobos338 recently posted a video of their gigantic rabbit and yup, oh my gosh we want one. Some comments are suggesting that the type of rabbit is a Flemish Hare, and if so they can grow to be up to 22 pounds!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

