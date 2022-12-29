ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open

RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
RUSSELL, KS
Hays Post

Logan’s LIFE Project moves forward

LOGAN – The Dane G. Hansen Foundation announced that it has approved the go-ahead for construction of the proposed Logan Intergenerational Facility, known as the LIFE project. At their December meeting, the foundation trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price ("GMP") of $32 million presented by McCowen Gordon Construction Company...
LOGAN, KS
greatbendpost.com

Franklin Reinhardt, age 99

Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay

A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
PLAINVILLE, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Jake Gill Holiday Re-gift concert set for Jan. 6 in Hays

Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
HAYS, KS
