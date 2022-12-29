Read full article on original website
RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
Reconstruction will shift Great Bend airport’s crosswind runway
The City of Great Bend is involved in a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that will bring a demolition and reconstruction of the crosswind runway at the Great Bend Municipal Airport. Airport Manager Martin Miller said many World War II airfields were built with a triangle of three...
No Hays City Commission work session Thursday
Dec. 29 is a fifth Thursday of the month; therefore, there will not be a Hays City Commission work session that afternoon.
Hays' refuse/recycling collection changes for New Year holiday
Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday on Monday, Jan. 2 refuse/recycling route collection schedules in Hays will be altered as follows:. Monday, Jan. 2 and Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Routes collected Wednesday, Jan. 4 - Friday, Jan. 6 will...
Logan’s LIFE Project moves forward
LOGAN – The Dane G. Hansen Foundation announced that it has approved the go-ahead for construction of the proposed Logan Intergenerational Facility, known as the LIFE project. At their December meeting, the foundation trustees approved a guaranteed maximum price ("GMP") of $32 million presented by McCowen Gordon Construction Company...
🎥 With Berges leaving for county, new Hays commissioner appointed
With the resignation of Michael Berges after his election to the Ellis County Commission's First District, his seat on the Hays City Commission will be officially vacant after Dec. 31. The commissioners asked for interested residents to apply for the vacancy and appointed Alaina Cunningham to the position at their...
Franklin Reinhardt, age 99
Franklin Dale Reinhardt, OD, 99, passed away on December 26, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan. He was born on October 26, 1923, in Bazine, Kan., to Ben and Neta Reinhardt. On December 25, 1950, he married LaVerne Aileen Pascoe in Great Bend, Kan. She passed on September 3, 2016.
City offices in Hays closed Monday for holiday observance
City of Hays offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.
Goodbye 2022: Take a look back with Hays Post top 10 most read stories
New Year's Eve offers an annual moment to reflect on the past while looking to the future. So as we wrap up 2022, take a look back at the local stories Hays Post readers were talking about the most. . . . No. 10: Victoria man sentenced to life for...
Chesapeake Roadhouse in Plainville offers fresh taste of bay
A new restaurant north of Plainville brings the taste of the Chesapeake Bay to Kansas. Jason Kephart and his wife, Kari, were born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay area. The couple has a history of working in the restaurant industry for about 15 years, but the Chesapeake Roadhouse is their first attempt at ownership.
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
Hays PD Activity Log, Dec. 11-17
The Hays Police Department responded to 57 calls from Dec. 11-17, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Woman from Russell hospitalized after semi strikes SUV on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Volvo semi driven by Carl Presley, 73, Tonganoxie, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of Toulon Avenue. The semi struck an eastbound 2019 Ford Edge driven...
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
🎙 Post Podcast: As 2022 draws to a close Grow Hays director reflects on projects
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams recaps Ellis County development projects in 2022.
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases
PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
Inaccurate reporting of dismissed ticket issued to Hays cancer patient leads to threats
An opinion piece printed in the Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24 told the tale of a man with inoperable terminal cancer being the victim of three cold-hearted Hays Police Department officers raiding his hospital room to confiscate the cannabis he was using to find some relief from his symptoms. That...
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
Kansas police cite terminally ill patient for marijuana use at hospital
Police cited a terminally ill Kansas man at the hospital because he allegedly used a weed vape and THC paste to ease his cancer symptoms.
Jake Gill Holiday Re-gift concert set for Jan. 6 in Hays
Throughout the last four and half years, Jake Gill has raised tens of thousands of dollars for non-profit organizations around the U.S. and the world. Jake is excited to be bringing his performance to the community and families of Hays. The concert will take place at The Rose Garden Banquet Hall at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 for the “Great Christmas Regift Concert."
