ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Super Bowl champs, NFL star to work with Under Armour Next All-Americans

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbDP7_0jxYRXnl00

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Under Armour Next All-Americans will get a chance to see football from a high-level perspective on Friday when three XFL coaches come to the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Orlando Guardians’ Terrell Buckley, St. Louis BattleHawks’ Anthony Becht, and the D.C. Defenders’ Reggie Barlow will address and work with approximately 100 players from two teams for the first day of practice Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Terrell Buckley is one of three former NFL players, and current XFL head coaches, who will be on hand on Dec. 30th to work with players participating in the Under Armour Next All-American Game in Orlando, Fla.

Photos courtesy of Terrell Buckley Twitter

All three coaches played college football and in the NFL, with Buckley and Barlow winning Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. They will be professional head coaches for the first time when the XFL, an American professional football minor league, reboots in February of 2023.

The XFL originally kicked off in 2001 and then rebooted in 2020 but the COVID pandemic forced its season to end early. Three years later, the eight-team league is ready to play again.

“I believe it is amazing,” said Altamonte Springs-Lake Brantley High linebacker Michael Harris, whose recruitment is open after recently decommitting from UCF. “The experience that they bring can and will only help us as players. As a student of the game, the opportunity to learn from the best players is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Mr. Buckley has been to where I aspire to go: the NFL,” Michael Harris said. “Thanks to Under Armour for sending the best coaches to help us showcase our talents. I am looking forward to learning from the best who have played and also can teach the game.”

Buckley brings a wealth of experience to the 15th Under Armour Next All-American Week. He earned First All-American honors and won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top cornerback, during his junior season at FSU in 1991. The Seminoles finished 11-2 and No. 4 in the nation that season.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Buckley in the 1992 NFL Draft. Buckley went on to play for five more NFL teams, including the Patriots, and had a 14-year career.

Barlow, a wide receiver and return specialist, shined in his home state of Alabama for many years. He played high school ball at Sidney Lanier, and college ball at Alabama State – both in Montgomery.

After playing for eight seasons in the NFL, including the Bucs, he went on to coach at Alabama State for 10 years, the last eight as head coach (2007-20014). Barlow then coached for six years at Virginia State. He won more than 80 games combined as a head coach at the two schools.

Becht, a Pennsylvania native, was an Honorable Mention All-American tight end while at West Virginia. A big athlete at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2000 and went on to play for four other teams before ending his career in 2011.

Professionally, he coached tight ends for the San Diego Fleet, an Alliance for American Football team, in 2019.

The trio of coaches set to appear this week at Under Armour Week impressed Kissimmee Osceola coach Eric Pinellas, who has three players competing in this year’s event: John Walker (UCF), Derrick Leblanc (Oklahoma) and Ja’Keem Jackson (Florida).

“I think it’s a great opportunity for some high school kids to be coached up by guys that have played football at the highest level,” Pinellas said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith must go despite Texans' late season surge

It only took 14 weeks, but the Houston Texans are finally surging. Houston is coming off an impressive 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans where they not only worked to stop Derrick Henry’s ridiculous streak against the team but also forced the Titans into a winner-take-all scenario against Jacksonville in Week 18. Coach Lovie Smith preached of his team’s resilience and the impressive factoid that, despite an overall underwhelming record to this point, the team could still hypothetically finish with a winning record against the AFC South.
HOUSTON, TX
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
The Spun

Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders

Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
BOULDER, CO
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Losing Week 18 could actually be a win

It may be a sacrilegious thing to ask but should the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) intentionally lose week 18 vs the Washington Commanders (7-7-1)? Follow me for a sec and take a look at how the NFC playoff race is structured. If the Philadelphia Eagles win this weekend against the New...
WASHINGTON STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Under Armour Game: Updates from Thursday's Media Day featuring multiple 5-stars

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game is here. Well, the start of the week-long event is. Over 100 of the nation's top seniors will check-in for the annual all-star event on Thursday and meet with various media outlets. That means a trio of unsigned five-stars will share the latest following the Early Signing Period as cornerback Cormani McClain, athlete Nyckoles Harbor and tight end Duce Robinson are all scheduled to go through the gauntlet.
COLORADO STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Has Honest Reaction To Cowboys Win Over Titans

The Cowboys improved to 12-4 on Thursday night, defeating the Titans on the road. However, "America's Team" didn't look that impressive against an opponent that was resting Derrick Henry for Week 18. During this Friday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1, Shannon Sharpe offered his thoughts on the Cowboys' win over...
NASHVILLE, TN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy