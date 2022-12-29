Super Bowl champs, NFL star to work with Under Armour Next All-Americans

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Under Armour Next All-Americans will get a chance to see football from a high-level perspective on Friday when three XFL coaches come to the Disney Wide World of Sports Complex.

The Orlando Guardians’ Terrell Buckley, St. Louis BattleHawks’ Anthony Becht, and the D.C. Defenders’ Reggie Barlow will address and work with approximately 100 players from two teams for the first day of practice Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Terrell Buckley is one of three former NFL players, and current XFL head coaches, who will be on hand on Dec. 30th to work with players participating in the Under Armour Next All-American Game in Orlando, Fla. Photos courtesy of Terrell Buckley Twitter

All three coaches played college football and in the NFL, with Buckley and Barlow winning Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. They will be professional head coaches for the first time when the XFL, an American professional football minor league, reboots in February of 2023.

The XFL originally kicked off in 2001 and then rebooted in 2020 but the COVID pandemic forced its season to end early. Three years later, the eight-team league is ready to play again.

“I believe it is amazing,” said Altamonte Springs-Lake Brantley High linebacker Michael Harris, whose recruitment is open after recently decommitting from UCF. “The experience that they bring can and will only help us as players. As a student of the game, the opportunity to learn from the best players is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Mr. Buckley has been to where I aspire to go: the NFL,” Michael Harris said. “Thanks to Under Armour for sending the best coaches to help us showcase our talents. I am looking forward to learning from the best who have played and also can teach the game.”

Buckley brings a wealth of experience to the 15th Under Armour Next All-American Week. He earned First All-American honors and won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top cornerback, during his junior season at FSU in 1991. The Seminoles finished 11-2 and No. 4 in the nation that season.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Buckley in the 1992 NFL Draft. Buckley went on to play for five more NFL teams, including the Patriots, and had a 14-year career.

Barlow, a wide receiver and return specialist, shined in his home state of Alabama for many years. He played high school ball at Sidney Lanier, and college ball at Alabama State – both in Montgomery.

After playing for eight seasons in the NFL, including the Bucs, he went on to coach at Alabama State for 10 years, the last eight as head coach (2007-20014). Barlow then coached for six years at Virginia State. He won more than 80 games combined as a head coach at the two schools.

Becht, a Pennsylvania native, was an Honorable Mention All-American tight end while at West Virginia. A big athlete at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2000 and went on to play for four other teams before ending his career in 2011.

Professionally, he coached tight ends for the San Diego Fleet, an Alliance for American Football team, in 2019.

The trio of coaches set to appear this week at Under Armour Week impressed Kissimmee Osceola coach Eric Pinellas, who has three players competing in this year’s event: John Walker (UCF), Derrick Leblanc (Oklahoma) and Ja’Keem Jackson (Florida).

“I think it’s a great opportunity for some high school kids to be coached up by guys that have played football at the highest level,” Pinellas said.