LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Analysis Network
Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure
The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Cavaliers reportedly concerned Darius Garland could miss time due to injury
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland injured his right thumb during Thursday’s loss in Indiana and there’s concern that he could miss some time, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. Garland sustained the injury when his right hand got hit by Pacers forward Oshae Brissett, who was attempting to knock...
Yardbarker
Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three
The difference maker in this one was from behind the arc. The Pacers made 19 of the 31 threes they shot which comes out to be 61.3 percent. They shot the ball better from behind the three-point line than they did from the field as a whole which was 56.4 percent. That's not something you see every day.
TMZ.com
Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals
Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
Kevin Love On Whether Cavs Should Retire Kyrie Irving’s Jersey
The Cleveland Cavaliers were the latest team to get steamrolled by the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. The Cavaliers hosted them during the NBA Monday slate at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and lost 125-117. They trailed by as many as 19 points in the game as Brooklyn took control early and never relinquished it.
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Chicago following LaVine's 43-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Zach LaVine scored 43 points in the Chicago Bulls' 132-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The...
New DraftKings Pennsylvania Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 if Eagles Score ONE POINT This Week
The Eagles need just one win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They’re big favorites against the Saints in Week 17 thanks to the NFL’s highest-scoring offense. If Philly scores at least ONE POINT against New Orleans, you’ll win $200 in free bets from DraftKings Sportsbook!
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle ejected vs Cavaliers; officials provide explanation
Carlisle was ejected in the third quarter of the Pacers game on Thursday night. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was ejected from the Indiana Pacers win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. During the third quarter, with the Pacers leading by five, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell pivoted past a...
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans
The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report
Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
Yardbarker
Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls
The Cavs and Bulls don't kick off for another 24 hours, but we already have an update on who may or may not be playing. Darius Garland has already missed his fair share of games this season due to a variety of injuries. He suffered a new one on Thursday night as the Cavs dropped their third straight game.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Ottawa Senators: Time, TV for final game of 2022
Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-16-3) When: 7 p.m. Saturday Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game
The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
FanSided
