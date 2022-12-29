ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kyrie Irving’s Bold Comment About Cavaliers Tenure

The Brooklyn Nets are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They have won 10 straight games, and on Monday night, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. As has been the case throughout their streak, the Nets were carried by their NBA superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavaliers' Darius Garland sick of 'getting hacked all season'

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had a specific complaint shortly after Thursday's 135-126 loss at the Indiana Pacers. "Just getting hacked all season," Garland said, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "Nothing has changed. The physicality isn’t a factor at all. It’s the whistle not being blown at the right time when it’s a foul, an obvious foul. Some of this stuff we should be reviewing."
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three

The difference maker in this one was from behind the arc. The Pacers made 19 of the 31 threes they shot which comes out to be 61.3 percent. They shot the ball better from behind the three-point line than they did from the field as a whole which was 56.4 percent. That's not something you see every day.
CLEVELAND, OH
Drew Gooden Admits '07 Cavs Was 'Least Talented Group' LeBron's Led To Finals

Retired NBA player Drew Gooden says the narrative that LeBron James led a bunch of nobodies to an Eastern Conference title in 2007 isn't entirely wrong ... admitting the King's supporting cast was the "least talented group" he's ever taken to the Finals. TMZ Sports spoke with LBJ's old teammate...
Cleveland visits Chicago following LaVine's 43-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces the Cleveland Cavaliers after Zach LaVine scored 43 points in the Chicago Bulls' 132-118 victory against the Detroit Pistons. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans

The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
ATLANTA, GA
Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
Early Injury Report For Cavs At Bulls

The Cavs and Bulls don't kick off for another 24 hours, but we already have an update on who may or may not be playing. Darius Garland has already missed his fair share of games this season due to a variety of injuries. He suffered a new one on Thursday night as the Cavs dropped their third straight game.
CHICAGO, IL
Indiana Pacers outclass Cleveland Cavaliers behind hot outside shooting in eventful game

The Indiana Pacers played perhaps their most eventful game of the season on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers hit 19 threes and 20 free throws on the night, and they had four different 20-point scorers. Their offense was humming. Buddy Hield started the night with the fastest three pointer in NBA history, and the team never looked back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
