Chicago, IL

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skzSR_0jxYRV2J00

3 shot, another hurt after shooting at South Austin gas station 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.

Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.

A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Comments / 1

 

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
