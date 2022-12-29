ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

By Jeramie Bizzle
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

Group of men robbed and carjacked in Streetville 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.

Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.

The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.

One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries.

Area detectives are investigating.

Comments / 10

marie
1d ago

Chicago has become one of the most dangerous city need a total overhaul of leadership in every department

Reply
14
John
1d ago

My family immigrated from Ireland to NY back in the early 1900s. I'm just glad we weren't the ones who brought them here against their will back in the 1600s. You brought them here and these are the consequences.

Reply(1)
3
 

fox32chicago.com

5 charged in attack that seriously wounded man on CTA platform

CHICAGO - Five men are facing charges in an attack that seriously wounded a man at a CTA platform Wednesday night in the Loop. The men, whose ages range from 19 to 32, are accused of beating and kicking a 26-year-old around 10:51 p.m. at the Monroe Red Line station following an altercation that began on a train. The victim was also hit in the face with a bottle.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Brainerd

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Friday in the Brainerd neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 44-year-old was driving around 1 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in black Jeep started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with posing as city inspector during thefts in Rogers Park, Oak Lawn

The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) – A man who has posed as a city inspector and tricked people into parting with their money has been arrested on charges stemming from recent scams in Chicago and Oak Lawn.Ronald Browning, 74, has been charged with one count of felony theft in connection with a ruse at Reilly's Daughter bar & grill in Oak Lawn, according to Oak Lawn police.Police said Browning entered the bar on Dec. 19 around 11:30 a.m., while wearing a yellow reflective vest, and identified himself as an inspector. When an employee went to the back...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times inside Chicago residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times inside a residence in South Shore Thursday night. At about 6:38 p.m., a 36-year-old man was inside a residence in the 2000 block of East 75th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body, police said. The man was found...
CHICAGO, IL
