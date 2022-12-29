Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Trona Valley Federal Credit Union made a $10,000 financial contribution to the McKenzie Home project today at the Green River Branch. The McKenzie Home is a project that begin over a year ago with the vision of turning the now-vacant Washington Square into a support center for single mothers. Plans for the home include being a transitional home, supportive counseling and training, preservation and utilization of a historical landmark in the community, serving local businesses, becoming self-sustaining, and representing the State of Wyoming and the community.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO