Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River
December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home...
wyo4news.com
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
wyo4news.com
The Tri-Territory Site, a Sweetwater County historical monument
December 30 – A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. – “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. The site marks the spot...
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: One Injured in Explosive Fire in Green River Thursday Night
GREEN RIVER — One person was injured after an explosion occurred at a mobile home last night in Green River. The person suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and later had to be flown to a burn unit, according to a statement by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD). The GRFD...
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
wyo4news.com
McKenzie Home receives donation from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Trona Valley Federal Credit Union made a $10,000 financial contribution to the McKenzie Home project today at the Green River Branch. The McKenzie Home is a project that begin over a year ago with the vision of turning the now-vacant Washington Square into a support center for single mothers. Plans for the home include being a transitional home, supportive counseling and training, preservation and utilization of a historical landmark in the community, serving local businesses, becoming self-sustaining, and representing the State of Wyoming and the community.
Two Men Get Jail Time, Lose Hunting Privileges for Numerous Wildlife Crimes
Two southeast Texas men recently pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor wildlife crimes resulting in jail times, five-figure fines and a five-year ban from hunting, according to Sweetwater County Circuit Court records and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release last week. Circuit Court Craig Jones on Oct. 26 sentenced...
sweetwaternow.com
RSPD Responds to Increase In New Fentanyl Pill
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department has recently responded to an increased number of drug related calls where suspected fentanyl has been present. While fentanyl is not new to our state or community, the increased presence of it is concerning. The Wyoming State Crime Lab has seen a...
wyo4news.com
Edward Leon Ballegeer (December 11, 1936 – December 24, 2022)
Edward Leon Ballegeer, 86, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.
wyo4news.com
Timothy Macy (November 1, 1949 – December 27, 2022)
Timothy “Tim” Macy, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 29, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming east after midnight. Friday – A...
wyo4news.com
Green River swim results from Laramie meet
December 30, 2022 — The Green River High School boys swim team competed in the Laramie Holiday Pre-Invite meet Thursday in Laramie. In total, nine Wyoming high school teams competed in the meet. Green River will compete in Laramie again today in the Holiday Invite. Top Five Wolves performances...
oilcity.news
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
The minority party once held power along the state’s southern rail corridor. These days, however, statehouse representation has dwindled to just two counties and 7%. ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party.
wyo4news.com
Kari’s Access Awards fundraising event to return this year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – After two years of not being able to host the annual Kari’s Access Awards, the event will be making a return to the Sweetwater Events Complex on January 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. According to a statement released by the event founder Larry Fusselman,...
Commercial Passenger Plane Slides off Runway at Rock Springs Airport
Last night a commercial passenger plane out of Denver slid off the runway when it touched down in Sweetwater County. At about 9:40 p.m. last night, Dec. 27, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office received reports of the incident at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (8 miles east of Rock Springs) when the Skywest commercial passenger plane attempted to land in black ice conditions.
Comments / 0