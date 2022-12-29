Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Here are some of the Texas laws that go into effect in 2023
HOUSTON – Several Texas laws will go into effect in 2023. The laws were passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature, and include changes to property taxes, building codes, and more. View the laws and their summaries below. Note that some of the laws listed below went into...
Click2Houston.com
Greg Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following disrupted natural gas services during freeze
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the attorney general and the head of the state agency that regulates oil and gas drilling to investigate Atmos Energy, the state’s largest natural gas provider, for a failure to prepare for the frigid temperatures that slammed the state last week.
Comments / 0