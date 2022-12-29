Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 29 – December 30, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Green River EMS responds to reported explosion in Green River
December 30 – At approximately midnight last night, December 29, Green River Fire Department, along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department, were dispatched to a reported explosion behind the area of McDonald’s in Green River. Upon arrival, first responders found a fully engulfed mobile home...
The Tri-Territory Site, a Sweetwater County historical monument
December 30 – A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. – “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. The site marks the spot...
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Timothy Macy (November 1, 1949 – December 27, 2022)
Timothy “Tim” Macy, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs, Municipal Cemetery.
McKenzie Home receives donation from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Trona Valley Federal Credit Union made a $10,000 financial contribution to the McKenzie Home project today at the Green River Branch. The McKenzie Home is a project that begin over a year ago with the vision of turning the now-vacant Washington Square into a support center for single mothers. Plans for the home include being a transitional home, supportive counseling and training, preservation and utilization of a historical landmark in the community, serving local businesses, becoming self-sustaining, and representing the State of Wyoming and the community.
County Government receives clean opinion in recent audit
December 30 – County government has again received a clean opinion from independent auditors. The annual audit examines financial statements to ensure they are presented fairly in all material aspects and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. This year’s report found no inconsistencies or discrepancies in Sweetwater County ledgers.
Kari’s Access Awards fundraising event to return this year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – After two years of not being able to host the annual Kari’s Access Awards, the event will be making a return to the Sweetwater Events Complex on January 14, 2023, from 6-9 p.m. According to a statement released by the event founder Larry Fusselman,...
Increased presence of fentanyl in our community
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Police Department has recently responded to an increased number of drug-related calls where suspected fentanyl has been present. While fentanyl is not new to our state or community, the increased presence of it is concerning. Since 2020, the Wyoming State Crime Lab has seen a 200% increase in the number of items containing suspected fentanyl tested at their labs. Fentanyl is an opioid that is found in both powdered form and solid form and has been seen in multiple different pill colors.
New executive director announced for YAH
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jamie Loredo has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center. “I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life. I have strong roots in Rock Springs, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city. I started my career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as my conduit. I was teaching for the Community Education program where I built a strong rapport with the aging adults I had in my class, I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart.
