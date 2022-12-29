Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Argument over food order leads to Middleburg man’s arrest for domestic battery, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcelsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Related
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Steeler Joshua Dobbs expected to start for Titans on Thursday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday.Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.The Titans (7-8) already had declared Tannehill out Wednesday for Thursday night's game with the Dallas Cowboys. For Tannehill to have a chance to play again this season, Tennessee...
4 Tennessee Titans quarterback options for 2023
To say that the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback situation is a hot mess would be a subtle way to put it.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear
The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Mike Vrabel: We’ll decide next week whether Josh Dobbs or Malik Willis starts vs. Jaguars
The AFC South will be on the line in the season finale when the Titans play the Jaguars, and the Titans don’t yet know who their starting quarterback will be. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who made the surprise decision to start the newly arrived Josh Dobbs over rookie Malik Willis in Thursday night’s loss to the Cowboys, said after the game that a decision will come next week.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Dallas Cowboys: Assessing Joshua Dobbs' first start
The Tennessee Titans didn't get a win, but they might've gotten some confidence. The Titans lost their sixth straight game Thursday, falling 27-13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs made his first career start in place of rookie Malik Willis while the Titans sat numerous starters, including running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, in advance of next weekend's winner-take-all game against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South title.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
Week 17 staff predictions: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Last week it was a clean sweep as all seven experts picked the Jaguars, who defeated the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday night football. It was the third time this season all seven of us had the same pick, and we're 2-1 in those endeavors. All of us picked the Chiefs in...
Browns Digest Week 17 Staff Picks
The Browns Digest staff picks are in for the New Year's slate of games and our staff has an upset in the game against the Washington Commanders.
Comments / 0