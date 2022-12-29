Dubuque Police say two people were injured in a car crash on Christmas Eve after a driver ran a stop sign. 24 year old Kaliyah Calloway of East Dubuque and 26 year old Luke McCleary of Cascade both complained of injury but neither were taken by ambulance to a hospital. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Madison Street. A report states Calloway was traveling east on 17th street when she ran a stop sign and struck McCleary’s vehicle, which was southbound on Madison Street. Calloway was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. McCleary was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO