thecountyline.net
Royall basketball player signs letter of intent
Royall student Cailey Simons has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She…. This content is for County Line Monthly and County Line Yearly members only.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
juliensjournal.com
Mihm-Herold Named New President
Northeast Iowa Community College Business and Community Solutions Vice President, Wendy Mihm-Herold, Ph.D., has stepped down from her position at NICC to become the Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) new President and CEO. Mihm-Herold begins her new role on Jan. 23, 2023. Mihm-Herold has served as vice president...
Easy: A Cedar Falls Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
KCJJ
North Liberty resident/UI graduate named district associate judge
A Johnson County man and University of Iowa graduate has been named a district associate judge. That’s according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who issued a news release Tuesday announcing the appointment of Brandon Schrock in Judicial District 6. Schrock, of North Liberty, currently serves as a staff attorney at...
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
KIMT
Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
iheart.com
Governor Reynolds Appoints District Associate Judge In Judicial District 6
(Undated) -- Governor Kim Reynolds appoints a new district associate judge in Judicial District 6. Brandon Schrock, a staff attorney at the Linn County Advocate, will replace District Associate Judge Deborah Farmer Minot after her retirement. The district includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn, and Tama counties.
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
kwayradio.com
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
kwayradio.com
Tree Collection in Waverly
The city of Waverly will begin its annual Christmas tree collection Thursday. December 29th through January 11th citizens can put real Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths by the curb for free pick up. Be sure to remove all tinsel, decorations and tree bags.
superhits106.com
Two Vehicle Accident At West 17th Street and Madison Street
Dubuque Police say two people were injured in a car crash on Christmas Eve after a driver ran a stop sign. 24 year old Kaliyah Calloway of East Dubuque and 26 year old Luke McCleary of Cascade both complained of injury but neither were taken by ambulance to a hospital. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Madison Street. A report states Calloway was traveling east on 17th street when she ran a stop sign and struck McCleary’s vehicle, which was southbound on Madison Street. Calloway was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. McCleary was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.
iheart.com
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Man Caught with $300,000 in Drugs in Iowa Faces Minimal Penalty
In September 2019, Dubuque County Police pulled over a Michigan man for a traffic violation around 10:40 p.m. near Key West, Iowa. The deputy who pulled the man over called for backup, and a K9 officer detected substances in his car. The vehicle was then searched. What the authorities found...
newsfromthestates.com
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
superhits106.com
Clayton County man sentenced for allegedly flipping car with skid loader while intoxicated
A Clayton County man has been sentenced to two days of jail for allegedly flipping over his son’s vehicle with a skid loader. 45 year old Chad Harbaugh of Garber was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. A report says that a Clayton County deputy responded March 20th to a residence in rural Clayton County after receiving a report of an intoxicated man tipping over cars with a skid loader. Harbaugh then shoved his wife and assaulted his son and then flipped over his son’s vehicle as retribution for the son defending his mother.
cbs2iowa.com
Independence Police investigate suspicious incident at Wal-Mart
Independence — Thursday evening, the Independence Police Department (PD) announced they are investigating an incident involving a child. Police say the department was notified of a suspicious incident involving a child at Wal-Mart Thursday afternoon. An Independence PD officer is investigating the allegation. Updates will be released as it...
