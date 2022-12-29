ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
ABILENE, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?

First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
ABILENE, TX
US105

The Abilene Zoo is Hosting a Fun and Eye Dazzling Experience Called Zoo Lights

The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday cheer past the "Christmas Celebration" for the next six evenings beginning on December 26 and going through December 31, 2022. Due to the inclement weather, the Abilene Zoo canceled its Christmas Celebration and placed all of its animals indoors to better protect them from the hash sub-freezing temperatures.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Looking for a job in 2023? Abilene’s hiring all over

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields. Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday. The […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy