A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
Where to get a free meal in Abilene this winter
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Hunger Coalition, known for its summer meal program, has some opportunities for those in need of a meal this winter. Take a look at the flyer below, provided by the Abilene Hunger Coalition, to learn where and how to get your free meal. This free winter meal program begins […]
Popular children's series, Dino Ranch, headed to Abilene Zoo
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Zoo announced a New Year’s Eve event for families - popular children’s animated series, Dino Ranch, will be at the zoo Dec. 31 during the Zoo Lights event. Attendees will be able to meet Jon, the fast-talking, wide-eyed young cowboy, and his...
HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m. No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
GALLERY: Historic Ranger building collapses, nearby businesses close for the day
RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The historic 1924 Halbert Building in Ranger collapsed Wednesday afternoon, causing traffic to be blocked off for an amount of time. Around 1:30 p.m., Ranger police alerted the public that West Main Street was blocked off from all traffic because of a “dangerous situation involving the partial collapse of a vacant […]
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?
First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BREAKING: House fire in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –A house has caught on fire near the corner of Grape Street and North 18th Street. UPDATE – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) received the call around 3:04 p.m. and the fire started behind the house. AFD confirmed no injuries. Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC that occupants were asleep at the time of the […]
The Abilene Zoo is Hosting a Fun and Eye Dazzling Experience Called Zoo Lights
The Abilene Zoo is extending its holiday cheer past the "Christmas Celebration" for the next six evenings beginning on December 26 and going through December 31, 2022. Due to the inclement weather, the Abilene Zoo canceled its Christmas Celebration and placed all of its animals indoors to better protect them from the hash sub-freezing temperatures.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Looking for a job in 2023? Abilene’s hiring all over
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields. Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday. The […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
5 residents receiving assistance after converted shed catches Abilene home on fire
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five residents are receiving assistance after a converted shed caught an Abilene home on fire Monday afternoon. The fire happened at a property on the 1700 block of Grape Street around 3:00 p.m. First responders arrived at the scene and found a backyard shed that had been converted into a living […]
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
Mississippi inmates who dumped van in Wood County believed spotted near Abilene
CISCO, Texas (KLTV) - Two inmates who escaped from prison in Mississippi and later dumped a van believed to be used in the escape in an East Texas county are believed to have been spotted in the Abilene area. Traverro Mcelroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31, were found to...
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
BREAKING: Two suspects flee after crashing, flipping car during test drive in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects fled the scene after crashing and flipping a car they were test driving in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Lynwood Lane and Leggett Drive just before 12:30 p.m. It’s unknown if there were any injuries because police are still looking for the suspects who […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man’s identity reported stolen, used to buy $60K car + insurance
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2500 block of S 3rd Street – Criminal MischiefA victim reported her vehicle was […]
