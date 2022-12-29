ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

CBS Austin

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching two men who stole SE Austin food trailer

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who stole a food trailer in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. the two suspects used...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show

SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar

Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman charged with shooting death of husband in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband in South Austin yesterday. Investigators say 52-year-old Trine Spaeth shot her husband Stephen multiple times at their home in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive. He was...
AUSTIN, TX

