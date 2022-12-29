Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
Police searching for suspects who stole southeast Austin food truck trailer
The trailer was stolen on Nov. 3 around 5:30 p.m. from the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive.
CBS Austin
APD searching for suspect who injured woman in violent "jugging" incident in South Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say injured a woman Thursday in a robbery outside a South Austin bank. It happened at around noon at the Bank of America located on South Congress Avenue near the East Oltorf Street intersection. The Austin Police Department...
Police identify pedestrian killed in northwest Austin crash
Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he "was operating a work zone."
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
fox7austin.com
Four suspects arrested in Cedar Park jugging incident may be linked to other crimes: police
AUSTIN, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a jugging incident in Cedar Park, and police say it appears they may be responsible for several of these types of robberies in the Austin area as well. Cedar Park police say the victim had just come from the...
CBS Austin
APD searching two men who stole SE Austin food trailer
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who stole a food trailer in Southeast Austin. It happened Thursday, Nov. 3, in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says at around 5:30 p.m. the two suspects used...
KSAT 12
Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with road-rage shooting on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of his daughter during a road-rage incident on the South Side is now in custody, according to San Antonio police. Joe Longoria, 20, was arrested Thursday and is charged with the murder of Ines Quiroga,...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
KSAT 12
Family of Poteet officer killed in suspected DWI crash files lawsuit against driver and bar
AUSTIN – The family of a Poteet police officer who was killed by a suspected drunk driver while working a contract job in Austin has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver that hit him and the bar that served the driver — and they’re seeking more than $1 million in damages.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
KSAT 12
Multiple armed robbers hijack armored truck on FM 78, steal ‘substantial’ amount of money, Converse police say
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple robbers hijacked an armored truck and stole a “substantial” amount of money in Converse on Thursday morning — at least the third armored truck robbery in the area in just over four months. Converse police Lt. Jeff Shook said the incident started...
CBS Austin
APD: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on South Lamar
Police say a pedestrian died last week after they were struck by a vehicle in South Austin. It happened Thursday, Dec. 22, in the 4100 block of South Lamar Boulevard, just north of the Ben White Boulevard intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KSAT 12
Have you seen these men? SAPD searching for suspects involved in a robbery at Macy’s
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are seeking help from the public to identify two men wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Dec. 1, two men shoplifted several high-dollar handbags and wallets at the Macy’s in North Star Mall in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue.
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing 2-month-old baby last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding two-month-old Novah White, who was reported missing from east Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. Detectives are also looking for both of...
KSAT 12
Windcrest Police are searching for woman accused of taking car without permission
The Windcrest Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a woman wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to police, Mercedes Mendoza drove the vehicle on May 25 in the City of Windcrest. Mendoza is approximately 5′05″ tall and 160 lbs. with brown hair and...
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges
Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
fox7austin.com
Woman charged with shooting death of husband in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of her husband in South Austin yesterday. Investigators say 52-year-old Trine Spaeth shot her husband Stephen multiple times at their home in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive. He was...
