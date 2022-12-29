ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC

Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action

It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC

World Darts Championship: Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh into semi-finals

Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh moved into the World Darts Championship semi-finals with 5-3 victories in their quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace. Smith - the beaten finalist last year - ousted fellow Englishman Stephen Bunting, while Belgium's Van den Bergh knocked out Welshman Jonny Clayton. It is the first...
BBC

Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner

Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.

