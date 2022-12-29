Read full article on original website
Tottenham upset by resurgent Villa; Chelsea held at Forest
Any New Year's resolution by Tottenham to stop conceding the first goal lasted less than one day as Aston Villa continued its revival under Unai Emery with a 2-0 away win in the Premier League
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Sanderson, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Porteous, Halliday, MacLeod
Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at Birmingham City since August, has been watched by Rangers' director of football Ross Wilson and scout John Park. The Ibrox club may have to match what Birmingham would offer Wolves for his signature, since they are keen to sign the 23-year-old who can operate at centre-half and right-back. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa: Antonio Conte says Spurs lack creative players
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte says his side don't have many creative players after their 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:50 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app. Available to UK users only.
What Liverpool Fans Think About FSG And New Ownership - Real Fan Opinions Part One
LFCTR have spoken to many Liverpool fans about the current ownership of FSG and the possibility of new owners.
SB Nation
Mateo Kovačić, Hakim Ziyech back with Graham Potter ‘wary’ of ‘hostile’ Nottingham Forest
Great news, everyone! Graham Potter seems to have grasped the basic principle of Chelsea management, regardless of ownership. “You can’t make those excuses, you just have to win.”. “[...] It’s been a real tough period, as challenging as there has been in my time as a coach. But we’re...
'Grateful' Ellis Simms delivers classy response after Sunderland loan cut short
Ellis Simms has used his social media to comment on Everton recalling him early from Sunderland.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
606 - Arsenal Title Favourites? Man City Better With Or Without Haaland? - BBC Sounds
Arsenal Title Favourites? Man City Better With Or Without Haaland?
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
World Darts Championship: Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh into semi-finals
Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh moved into the World Darts Championship semi-finals with 5-3 victories in their quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace. Smith - the beaten finalist last year - ousted fellow Englishman Stephen Bunting, while Belgium's Van den Bergh knocked out Welshman Jonny Clayton. It is the first...
BBC
Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
