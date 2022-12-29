Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
The State of the Vikings: Week 17
This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
chatsports.com
Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan
Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and Chances
After a bit of a hot streak, the Detroit Lions fell to the revived Carolina Panthers last week. While this was a crushing loss, the Lions' playoffs chances are not dead yet! Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 17 at Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms when they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
bestodds.com
Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17
The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Lions final injury report for Week 17: DeShon Elliott ruled out
LB Josh Woods (biceps) Ragnow did practice on a limited basis on Friday, as is becoming his weekly ritual after missing the first two days. The Pro Bowl center has battled through the injury all season.
Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago snap 8-game losing streak in Week 17?
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the Bears kept things close in the first half before things got away from them in the second half.
Bears release Friday injury report ahead of matchup vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Friday. A few key changes from Thursday’s report could have a significant impact on their chances of securing their fourth win of the season in the divisional showdown. Especially at...
Bears look to extend road win streak vs. Lions in Week 17
The Chicago Bears have struggled to find their footing in 2022, and are still in search of their fourth win of the season heading into their Week 17 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Luckily, they have had an incredibly consistent history at Ford Field over their last several trips to Detroit, and they could add to their sterling resume in this game.
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
'Let's Give Them a Show': Lions Look to Give Crowd Exciting Game
Detroit Lions will likely be without a starting safety against the Bears.
Yardbarker
GM Brad Holmes earns rave reviews for Lions' turnaround
While it’s no surprise that Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman and San Francisco’s John Lynch are presumed front-runners for NFL General Manager of the Year, the job Brad Holmes has done with the Detroit Lions shouldn’t be overlooked. In a recent column for The Athletic, national NFL writer...
saturdaytradition.com
Hayes: Jim Harbaugh has ensured Michigan will be just fine -- with him or without him
He has reminded everyone over and over that this is a happy ride. No anger, no anxiety, no fear of any kind. Just love and ball and a stated goal, and finding a way to get to the top of the mountain as one. Yeah, it’s hokey and corny —...
