Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants

ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Chicago Bears release former first-round pick

There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams

The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game

Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 17

This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan

Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FlurrySports

Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and Chances

After a bit of a hot streak, the Detroit Lions fell to the revived Carolina Panthers last week. While this was a crushing loss, the Lions' playoffs chances are not dead yet! Let's discuss the Detroit Lions' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule, playoff scenarios and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
bestodds.com

Packers vs. Vikings Player Props | Nick Muse | Week 17

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 4:00pm EST. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 48. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears look to extend road win streak vs. Lions in Week 17

The Chicago Bears have struggled to find their footing in 2022, and are still in search of their fourth win of the season heading into their Week 17 road matchup against the Detroit Lions. Luckily, they have had an incredibly consistent history at Ford Field over their last several trips to Detroit, and they could add to their sterling resume in this game.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

GM Brad Holmes earns rave reviews for Lions' turnaround

While it’s no surprise that Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman and San Francisco’s John Lynch are presumed front-runners for NFL General Manager of the Year, the job Brad Holmes has done with the Detroit Lions shouldn’t be overlooked. In a recent column for The Athletic, national NFL writer...
DETROIT, MI

