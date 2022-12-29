Read full article on original website
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People
Former GOP AG Candidate Tom Devore Says Raoul is Lying to the People (Sorento, IL) — Today, former Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General Tom DeVore released a statement calling Attorney General Kwame Raoul a liar. Much of DeVore’s recent race for the seat centered around the unconstitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. He stated:
fox32chicago.com
Judge rules bail reform, pre-trial release provisions in Illinois' SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A judge ruled Wednesday night that parts of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs and held the Pre-Trial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions — unconstitutional. According to Kane County prosecutors,...
advantagenews.com
Tom Haine reacts to judge's Safe-T ruling
As one of 65 state’s attorneys who filed suit against Governor Pritzker and others in hopes of halting provisions of the Safe-T Act, the Madison County state’s attorney reacted Thursday with comments issued in a news release. Tom Haine called a Kankakee County judge’s ruling Wednesday declaring parts...
Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. They could vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. Gun control advocates have long called for assault weapon bans at both the state and federal level, but that proposal is now on […]
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (12/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The end of cash bail in Illinois is in question after a Kankakee County judge ruled the State General Assembly “improperly attempted to amend the Illinois Constitution” by ending the practice within the new SAFE-T Act, which is scheduled to go into effect this coming Sunday. In a lawsuit filed by nearly half (65) of the local County State Attorneys throughout Illinois, the judge’s ruling late last night was overall mixed. While ending the cash bail system was noted as unconstitutional, other parts were deemed okay. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has promised to appeal the ruling while many SAFE-T Act provisions are already set to take effect with the new year starting Sunday.
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
wmay.com
Judge Rules Law Ending Cash Bail Is Unconstitutional
A judge has ruled that portions of the state law that would end cash bail in Illinois on New Year’s Day are unconstitutional. Unless a higher court intervenes, the ruling means the Pretrial Fairness Act will not take effect Sunday in the counties that challenged it, including Sangamon. The judge agreed with the arguments made by dozens of prosecutors that the new law takes away the discretion of judges and violates the rights of crime victims.
These new Illinois education laws take effect in 2023
(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education. One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains focuses on bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender […]
A new Illinois law you need to know about
Christina Martinez, Paralegal for the Prinz Law Firm, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Christina talks to Steve and Johnnie about the CROWN Act, one of a number of laws that are set to go into effect at the start of the new year.
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/30/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. One new law mandates that school board members receive training on trauma-informed practices, which includes the effects of implicit or explicit bias on recognizing trauma among various students in connection to race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation, among other things. Another new law will revise school teaching about mental health, while creating a mental health council that is designed to develop solutions on how to help children in school to find a mental health provider and how to access the mental health system. Another law requires the state to create a “Safe2Help” hotline where students, school staff, and other members of the public can confidentially report details regarding potential self-harm and criminal acts directed at students and school workers. Another new law allows every public middle or high school student to be provided at least one day of excused absence per school year for them to take part in a civic event. Other new laws will add penalties for motorists who break the law in school driving zones and to help alleviate the statewide substitute teaching shortage, one allows college students enrolled in an education-related field with at least 90 credit hours to start substitute teaching before they get their degree. All these new laws and others take effect this Sunday, January 1st.
advantagenews.com
Year in Review: Illinois paying off unemployment debt
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion dollars to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November out by representatives from business,...
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford on the status of the SAFE-T Act heading into 2023
State Rep. La Shawn Ford joins Good Day Chicago to talk about the latest ruling on Illinois' SAFE-T Act and what the future holds for the controversial legislation.
advantagenews.com
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
wyso.org
Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail
We turn to two states now that are making changes to law enforcement practices. On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end the cash bail system completely. As Mawa Iqbal from member station WBEZ reports, the state's Pretrial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package facing fierce Republican opposition.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Not gonna give up:' Illinois law enforcement prepares for SAFE-T Act confusion
POPE COUNTY, IL — On January 1, 2023, the state of Illinois will see more than 180 new laws go into effect. They cover a wide range of issues, from expanded access to mental healthcare to anti-hair discrimination. One law that's been heavily debated is the SAFE-T Act. It...
