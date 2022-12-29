Brown's legacy as an official honored with Dick Todd Award

The late Dick Todd would be proud of Rickie Brown, who he pushed to get into officiating football. Brown, 66, will be honored this month when he is inducted into the Kitsap Sports Hall of Fame, receiving — of course — the Dick Todd Award for his excellent ability as a football official.

Not only did Brown, a man with a joyful outlook on life, produce an outstanding career as a football official, but he survived a tough early home life in doing so. Then once he collected himself as a young man, Brown became a husband and father to five children, four of them boys, including Caleb, who became one of the more outstanding athletes this area has produced, along with Zac and TJ, who both became football officials, and Kevin. Zac is an assistant football coach for Central Kitsap and head football coach for the co-ed program at Central Kitsap Middle School.

The daughter in the Brown family is Lisa, an Air Force reservist who lives in Puyallup and works for Amazon.

This all started with Brown suffering from a home life that included a father he says was a drunk and died at 38 when Brown was just 15 and student at West Bremerton High School.

“I had my issues as a kid,” admits Brown, who had six siblings and a mother who, once her husband died, worked three jobs to keep things together as much as she could. ”It was hard. I was a jerk sometimes to my mother I tried not to be, but I was.”

Brown knew he had to change, so he quit school when he was a junior and joined the Army. Even then it took some time to make the proper adjustment,

“I remember I talked to my drill sergeant like I talked to my mother,” Brown says. “I found out you can’t do that.”

Brown served three years in the Army, most of at Fort Lewis where he became adept at firing cannons. He then came back to Bremerton where he worked odd jobs, finally settling in the supply department at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, where he retired after 38 years.

“It helped me raise my family, my wife and five kids,” says Brown of his employment at the shipyard. It was also there he ran across Todd, who took one look at Brown and figured he could benefit by working off some of his excess weight, so he talked Brown into coming out to officiate local football games.

“At the time I was six-foot and 250 pounds,” says Brown.

Brown took to officiating, just like Todd predicted he would. And not just any old safe position on the field, but in the middle of the action as the umpire. “I loved it," says Brown. “It was the funniest position for me. Basically you are in the middle of the action. I do a lot of talking to the kids. I would much rather talk to the kids than the coaches.”

Memories flow for Brown, who officiated for 30 years and gave it up in 2010 due to health issues. He vividly remembers a Port Townsend at Klahowya game in which he became a central figure.

“One of the kids was going to make a tackle and he ran into me and fell backwards,” recalls Brown. “Their coach yelled it wasn’t fair because I blocked his kid from the tackle.”

He also remembers the game at Bainbridge in which he was hustling down the field to stay with the play and a kid ran into him from the back and knocked him for a loop.

“I rolled for about 10 seconds,” says Brown. “He came back and apologized to me and I said, ‘It’s just part of the game, buddy, just part of the game.’”

Brown’s four boys all played sports – Caleb and Zac at CK, and Kevin and TJ at Olympic High School.

Caleb, now 30, married with two young boys and living in Tacoma, where he is a financial planner for Northwestern Mutual, had the biggest impact on local sports. He was very good in baseball, football and basketball, and was drafted out of high school by Boston in the 42 nd round of the 2008 Major League Baseball draft after hitting .453 with three home runs and 23 RBI to lead the Cougars to State 4A Tournament.

An all-Narrows League first-team member who also played in the All-State Baseball game, Caleb took a baseball scholarship to the University of Washington instead. His first two seasons as a UW Husky were good. Then the broke a leg playing summer call in the Cape Cod League and never quite recovered.

It was while Caleb was playing ball at Washington his dad reached the conclusion he couldn’t officiate anymore. It all came down during a South Kitsap football game.

“I remember running and trying to keep up with the game,” says Brown. "There was something wrong. I thought I had a lung problem because I couldn’t breathe.”

Reluctantly, he informed the assigning secretary, Kevin Mayo, that he couldn’t go on and five years later in 2015 he had four-way bypass heart surgery.

“It was tough,” he says, “I really enjoyed doing it. It was fun. I loved being out there with the kids.”

The current assigning secretary, Dave Paul, said it was rough to lose Brown.

“He was a great guy to work with,” Paul says. “I relied on him a bit when I started referring. He always had a good sense of humor, and always had a good time on and off the field. You could hear his laugh a mile away.

“He was probably one of the best umpires I have worked with. He knew what he was doing, always dependable and kept the crew loose.”

Brown went out in style. Paul made sure TJ and Zac worked their dad’s last game together. It was a fitting tribute to Brown and his family who have given much to the local community.

“It was a JV game at Olympic either against Sequim or Port Angeles,” says TJ. “Dad was the referee, I was the line judge, Zac was the head lineman and Rob Shauger was the umpire. Dad was Shauter’s camp counselor in high school and they knew each other well, so it was good to have him on the field.

“It was an absolute blast,” says TJ. “It was one of my favorite memories officiating. We teased each other and one penalty we called just so he had to really think about it.”

It was all good, though, and they all went out to dinner afterwards to mark Brown’s last game.

This area won’t get rid of the Browns anytime soon. Brown continues to coach in the peewees, does occasional work as videographer for Central Kitsap football and teaches Sunday school at Keyport Bible Church.

He also is a past president and a board member of the Peninsula Football Officials Association.

“I absolutely love it,” says Brown. “I love to help kids in the community.”

TJ, Zac and Kevin all live in the area, and 11 of the 13 grandkids Rickie and wife Cindy have are involved in athletics. To make sure he sticks around to watch his grandkids and their athletic careers, Brown in the past year has lost 70 pounds. He’s done it by “not eating as much.”

His kids and grandkids will likely be all on hand Jan. 28 at Kiana Lodge in Poulsbo when Brown is inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s an honor he didn’t expect.

"In all honesty, I’m shocked,” he says. “I’ve never sought attention to myself, so I am surprised. But I’m thankful for it.”

Dick Todd would likely be, as well.

“I think he would be happy, to tell you the truth,” Brown said.

