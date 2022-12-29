Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Play mini golf under a holiday lighted canopy of 100,000 lights at Adventure Golf and Raceway’s three illuminated courses, 54 holes of Holiday Lights Mini Golf. 5-9 p.m. 9650 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Holiday treats, hot chocolate and some adult spirits available. Admission $10, $8 for kids 4-12 and seniors. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m. Credit or debit cards only. adventuregolfandraceway.com/attractions/holiday-lights-mini-golf

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Want fun before a show in Denver Center for the Performing Arts and add to that a time to grab “brooms” and experience curling? It’s the 14th Street Curling Club, a popup lounge sponsored by White Claw Hard Seltzer at the entrance of the Arts Complex (1000 14th Street.) Light bites and drinks, sports and two iceless curling lanes to try out. And you can take the drinks with you into the DCPA. artscomplex.com/events/winter-at-the-arts-complex

SATURDAY

The little ones can celebrate their own New Year’s Eve, just a little early, at Children’s Museum of Denver. Ball drops every hour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., tasty snacks, music, activities and more at their Noon Year’s Eve. A promise for no noisy “bubble wrap fireworks” this year. General admission, reservations at mychildsmuseum.org Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive.

SATURDAY

Want to watch the Denver tradition, New Year’s Eve Fireworks, up close? The shows are downtown with best viewing from the 16th Street Mall. Two shows, 9 p.m. and midnight. DJs provide the music all evening. Light rail trains won’t operate across 16th Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the mall shuttles will stop during the fireworks. However, many many restaurants and bars are open.

SATURDAY

Douglas County fireworks for New Year’s Eve

• A 30-minute aerial display starting at 7 p.m. in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds’ James R. Sullivan Events Center.

• Parker offers a Drone Show in the sky at Echo Park Stadium, seating in the stadium, doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7.

• Highlands Ranch fireworks are a 30-minute display from Wildcat Reserve Park. Parking directions: douglas.co.us/board-county-commissioners/transparency/fireworks

SATURDAY

Inside Union Station guests will go aboard a legendary train, the Orient Express, for the formal Orient Express to 2023 New Year’s Eve Soiree from Vienna to Prague, starting at 8 p.m., arriving at midnight. Cocktails and music by DJ Bella Scratch in the Main Cabin. Cocktails and gourmet hors d’oeuvres in The Bar Car. Overnight Cabin in the Crawford Hotel with breakfast and late check out. And the VIP event, The Grande Suite Experience. Reservations: denverunionstation.com/events/orient-express-new-years-eve-party A percentage of ticket sales donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

SATURDAY

Restaurants, night spots and bars are full of events and celebrations tonight; check your favorites. An unique treat is a Macallan Whiskey New Year’s Eve Tasting at Seven Grand. A new Harmony Collection single malt Scotch Whiskey from Scotland. The tasting, $75 per person, features four whiskeys paired with snacks. Sessions 5-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. sevengrandbars.com/denver

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A fascinating page from history, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, continues this holiday weekend and through Jan. 22 at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The story of the long Space Race between the U.S. and Russia, the competition to be first to step onto the Moon. Timed tickets and museum admission: dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/apollo-when-we-went-to-the-moon