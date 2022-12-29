ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

By By LINDA NAVARRO
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDkmM_0jxYPHzn00

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Play mini golf under a holiday lighted canopy of 100,000 lights at Adventure Golf and Raceway’s three illuminated courses, 54 holes of Holiday Lights Mini Golf. 5-9 p.m. 9650 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Holiday treats, hot chocolate and some adult spirits available. Admission $10, $8 for kids 4-12 and seniors. Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m. Credit or debit cards only. adventuregolfandraceway.com/attractions/holiday-lights-mini-golf

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Want fun before a show in Denver Center for the Performing Arts and add to that a time to grab “brooms” and experience curling? It’s the 14th Street Curling Club, a popup lounge sponsored by White Claw Hard Seltzer at the entrance of the Arts Complex (1000 14th Street.) Light bites and drinks, sports and two iceless curling lanes to try out. And you can take the drinks with you into the DCPA. artscomplex.com/events/winter-at-the-arts-complex

SATURDAY

The little ones can celebrate their own New Year’s Eve, just a little early, at Children’s Museum of Denver. Ball drops every hour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., tasty snacks, music, activities and more at their Noon Year’s Eve. A promise for no noisy “bubble wrap fireworks” this year. General admission, reservations at mychildsmuseum.org Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive.

SATURDAY

Want to watch the Denver tradition, New Year’s Eve Fireworks, up close? The shows are downtown with best viewing from the 16th Street Mall. Two shows, 9 p.m. and midnight. DJs provide the music all evening. Light rail trains won’t operate across 16th Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the mall shuttles will stop during the fireworks. However, many many restaurants and bars are open.

SATURDAY

Douglas County fireworks for New Year’s Eve

• A 30-minute aerial display starting at 7 p.m. in Castle Rock at the Douglas County Fairgrounds’ James R. Sullivan Events Center.

• Parker offers a Drone Show in the sky at Echo Park Stadium, seating in the stadium, doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7.

• Highlands Ranch fireworks are a 30-minute display from Wildcat Reserve Park. Parking directions: douglas.co.us/board-county-commissioners/transparency/fireworks

SATURDAY

Inside Union Station guests will go aboard a legendary train, the Orient Express, for the formal Orient Express to 2023 New Year’s Eve Soiree from Vienna to Prague, starting at 8 p.m., arriving at midnight. Cocktails and music by DJ Bella Scratch in the Main Cabin. Cocktails and gourmet hors d’oeuvres in The Bar Car. Overnight Cabin in the Crawford Hotel with breakfast and late check out. And the VIP event, The Grande Suite Experience. Reservations: denverunionstation.com/events/orient-express-new-years-eve-party A percentage of ticket sales donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

SATURDAY

Restaurants, night spots and bars are full of events and celebrations tonight; check your favorites. An unique treat is a Macallan Whiskey New Year’s Eve Tasting at Seven Grand. A new Harmony Collection single malt Scotch Whiskey from Scotland. The tasting, $75 per person, features four whiskeys paired with snacks. Sessions 5-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. sevengrandbars.com/denver

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A fascinating page from history, Apollo: When We Went to the Moon, continues this holiday weekend and through Jan. 22 at Denver Museum of Nature & Science. The story of the long Space Race between the U.S. and Russia, the competition to be first to step onto the Moon. Timed tickets and museum admission: dmns.org/visit/exhibitions/apollo-when-we-went-to-the-moon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Colorado’s Casa Bonita Finally Set To Re-Open after 3 Years. So Exciting

After what feels like forever without Colorado's famous Casa Bonita, we finally know when to expect its grand re-opening. We can't wait. Formerly part of an entertainment restaurant chain, which began in Oklahoma City in 1968, the now famous Casa Bonita opened its doors in Denver, Colorado, in 1973. Through various ownership changes over the years, the Denver restaurant continued to operate until the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 forced the restaurant to close its doors. From there, Casa Bonita eventually filed for bankruptcy in April of 2021, and the future of this historic landmark looked extremely bleak. Until two fellas from "South Park, Colorado," came along to save the day.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher

Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
CONIFER, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
kubcgold.com

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado

In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison

Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

Mile High Tree NYE Countdown canceled due to storm damage

DENVER — The massive digital tree that has been lighting up Civic Center Park for the last month is closing after it was damaged in Wednesday night's winter storm. Most of the Denver area saw 6-12 inches of snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. According to Visit Denver,...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, single road on eastern plains closed, delayed openings

Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport to review thousands of flight cancellations over holiday weekend

The Denver International Airport will work with Southwest, Frontier and United Airlines to review why thousands of Colorado flights were canceled or delayed over the Christmas holiday weekend. Airport authorities announced Wednesday that it would conduct the reviews over the next two weeks. The reviews aim to uncover what happened, why it happened and how the airlines and airport will act differently to avoid the situation in the future. “I...
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year

2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy