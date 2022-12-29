ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Katie Hobbs taps new leaders for administration; Phoenix travelers recount flight woes; These Arizona chefs are rising stars

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 1 day ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is retaining the state's top water official, and is appointing new leaders for other natural resources agencies.

Flight cancellations around Christmas caused Phoenix travelers to get stranded in other cities or miss trips.

These 11 Arizona chefs are the rising stars Phoenix food lovers need to watch in 2023. Here's what's special about each of them and how they're making an impact.

Today, you can expect it to be cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Cloudy at night, with a low near 50 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.
  • In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”
  • In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.
  • In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.
  • In 2021, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in New York of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein; the verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. (Maxwell would be sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

