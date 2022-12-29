Read full article on original website
Related
Best winter cologne
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With winter just around the corner, many are looking to change up their scent to something more seasonally appropriate. Scents that seem fresh and vibrant in the summer may feel jarring to wear in the dead of winter, which is why many choose to buy a winter cologne to put the finishing touch on a wintry look. Scents can convey and enhance a presence that otherwise would fade into the background. A top winter cologne is the Yves Saint Laurent Y Live Intense, a fresh yet earthy fragrance that’s wintry without being too heavy.
Best small safe
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A small safe can help you keep your belongings safe and secure, whether you have belongings you want to keep locked away for safety reasons, crucial valuables or sentimental things that you want to preserve in the case of a flood or fire. It can be overwhelming to buy a small safe, especially if it’s your first time purchasing one. If you are searching for a top-notch small safe, the AmazonBasics Security Safe – 0.5 Cubic Feet is a superb pick.
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
Best bedroom rug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your bedroom is supposed to be a cozy oasis from the chaos of the world. There’s no better way to create the ambiance you desire than with a rug. With plenty of options, from different materials to an array of designs, you want the best for your bedroom.
Best heat press
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heat press machines are essentially bigger and better versions of pressing an image onto a T-shirt with an iron. If you like creating custom clothing, whether for yourself or a business, grabbing one is essential. You don’t need to drop serious cash for a heat press either, as some starter presses barely cost into the triple digits.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Best fireplace grate
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a fireplace, you know a fireplace grate isn’t an option; it is crucial to the performance and care of your fireplace. Because of this, you purchase the best fireplace grate you can. There are a number...
Best cool mist humidifier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes of 2022
It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and deep dive into the best tiny homes we’ve encountered in the entire year! Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world in 2020, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. You could say that 2022 was the year of tiny homes! And I do believe this will continue well into 2023. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth. They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And they’re here to stay in 2023. We’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2022! From an AI-enabled budget-friendly tiny home to a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit – there’s a tiny home in here for everyone.
Best blackout blinds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, it is difficult to get a peaceful night’s rest with the constant light filtering through windows thanks to streetlights and the occasional passing car. This is why investing in blackout blinds is an excellent option. Blackout blinds work by absorbing light so that light will not pass through them, making it far easier to get both privacy and all-encompassing sleep each night.
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
Best shower speaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Singing in the shower doesn’t have to be a completely a cappella experience. A shower speaker can transform your hollow-sounding shower into your own world-class concert hall. Whether you want some accompaniment for your greatest hits or just want to enjoy your favorite jams during your morning rituals, a shower speaker can liven up your bathroom more than you ever imagined.
Best stainless-steel trash can
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the biggest byproducts of living in a consumer-based society is the rapid accumulation of waste that we have no need for. The best way to make sure our waste doesn’t get out of hand is to dispose of it in a trash can. Stainless-steel options are more hygienic and longer-lasting than plastic versions.
Best kids ride-on cars
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From firefighters to farmers and parents to relatives, it’s no secret that kids love to emulate adults. Ride-on cars make an excellent toy for children, allowing them to feel responsible while having the time of their life. With its...
dcnewsnow.com
Best recliner slipcover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
Hoka shoes review: We tested the comfort and durability of these running shoes on the trails and through a marathon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes review. Spoiler alert: We love Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes. They have everything a distance runner or a trail runner needs in a shoe. Your feet are comfortable and protected, even when you’re navigating challenging terrain.
12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
32K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0