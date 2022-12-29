It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and deep dive into the best tiny homes we’ve encountered in the entire year! Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world in 2020, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. You could say that 2022 was the year of tiny homes! And I do believe this will continue well into 2023. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth. They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And they’re here to stay in 2023. We’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2022! From an AI-enabled budget-friendly tiny home to a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit – there’s a tiny home in here for everyone.

