theriver953.com
Old Town Winchester will drop the apple at midnight 12/31
Where the First Night Winchester organization folded after 35 years of their New Year’s celebration. Old Town Winchester confirmed that the tradition of the dropping of the apple to bring in the new year will happen this year. The apple will be taken out of storage at the Museum...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
abc27.com
The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg
Ring in the new year in Downtown Chambersburg at The Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop in Downtown Chambersburg! The new event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, music, giveaways and a giant pack of Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls to be dropped at 9:00. Don’t miss this family friendly event!
royalexaminer.com
Festival announces selection of Pages
Four boys have been selected to serve as Pages in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCVI during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 28th through May 7th, 2023. The Pages are Lincoln James Cahak, Wyatt Randolph Estep, Bryce Wilbie Morrow and Clayton Donovan Sutphin. Lincoln James Cahak is the son...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
loudounnow.com
Elaine Thompson Continues to Inspire: New Jersey Woman Finds Strength in Shared Rare Illness
What do an elementary school in Northern Virginia and a woman from New Jersey have in common?. It might sound like the beginnings of a riddle, but the reality is, it’s a special connection to the school’s namesake. Elaine Thompson Elementary School was named in honor of a...
loudounnow.com
John Champe SAR Chapter Thanks Leesburg Mayor
Throughout 2022, the Sgt. Maj. John Champe Chapter Virginia Sons of the American Revolution raised its public profile with a slate of special events and proclamation presentations. It closed the year by getting one more in Friday morning. The chapter presented Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk with a certificate of appreciation...
loudounnow.com
Local Artists Featured in New Leesburg Calendar
The Leesburg Commission on Public Art is distributing a 2023 wall calendar featuring images of town scenes created by local artists. The calendar is available for free. In September, COPA issued a call to artists seeking images to be considered for the project. More than one hundred were received. An...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun, Leesburg Offer Christmas Tree Recycling
Loudoun County has opened five Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites across the county through Jan. 20, and the Town of Leesburg’s trash collector will pick up and recycle Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 9. Both are only accepting live trees and wreaths, not artificial trees....
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
alxnow.com
Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million
Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
WUSA
Falls Church man killed after falling through frozen was an Afghan refugee
19-year-old Shahzada Zadran died after he fell through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. His family said he just came to the U.S. in September.
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
loudounnow.com
Kathleen Moore Doddridge, 1943-2022
Kathleen Moore Doddridge died peacefully at her home in Lansdowne on Friday December 16th. Kathy was born in Buffalo, New York on September 13, 1948, to Cecil and Marion Moore. She grew up in Buffalo, where she graduated from Bishop O'Hern High School and Canisius College, majoring in Political Science...
Prince William County Police arrest three-time Virginia bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested the man suspected of being connected to three bank robberies in northern Virginia in the past few months.
