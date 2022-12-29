ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacations bring time for reflection, happy thoughts

By Abe Villarreal
 1 day ago
The first day of vacation always feels like you just woke up from a seven-day nap. You get the feeling on that first work-less Monday that you won the lottery, and you don’t know what to do with your millions. It is a feeling you experience only once or twice a year.

I had these feelings on Monday morning. The first day of a two-week vacation from work. Mornings when waking up early is done because you can and not because it is required. Days where writing doesn’t fall between meetings but between sips of coffee. I love the feeling.

Maybe these high levels of euphoria can exist only during Christmas and New Year’s Day when your office is always closed. Or during the summer months when you feel obligated to take time away from work. Maybe they can’t happen if you don’t have the rest of the year to wait for them.

These are good mornings with good feelings, thinking of good things. Lately, I’ve been thinking about a lot of good things. Time lets you do that if you let it. Sit down and look out a window with nothing but you and the distant sound of the clock radio on top of your microwave. Just sit there and listen.

You’ll think of good things. I always do. Like the time my tata had me call into the local radio’s trading post. He was selling a washing machine and I listed it as a dishwasher. A few minutes later, community members started calling him, asking him to purchase a dishwasher he didn’t have to sell. It was one of the few times I saw him upset in frustration. A few minutes later, we were laughing about the mishap.

Sitting and listening also gave me time to think of the time that a few us friends went on a road trip through tiny rural communities in southwest New Mexico. We stopped at places where there was only one place to stop and talked to friendly strangers sitting in chairs outside their front doors like they probably do every day, talking and waving to travelers and welcoming them to a place only a few people in the world call home.

On that trip, for the first time, I tasted a pie that had an apple and green chile filling and piñon nuts just under the crust. I ordered a scoop of vanilla ice cream to go on top. I rarely eat pies without it. I can still taste it.

Between radio songs are commercials from local real estate agents and car dealerships. Announcements from voices you kind of recognize because they are your neighbors even though you don’t really know them. Even if you don’t meet everyone in your hometown, you always know when someone is from your hometown.

Hearing them on the radio reminds me of more happy things. Like the town library that I used to visit when I was a kid because that’s how my dad read the daily newspaper. Or the laundromat my mom used to drag us to because there was no babysitter, and the helping hands of four boys were always welcome. The place looks, feels, and smells like it did 30 years ago.

In a couple of weeks, vacation will be over. The morning commute to the office will be like it was before the break. Required, necessary and early. Sitting and listening to the clock radio will be put on the back burner.

Until that next vacation, when I’m sure to wake up on a Monday morning feeling like the world is waiting for me. I'll hit the on button, sit down and listen. Happy thoughts will be on the playlist.

Abe Villarreal writes about life and culture in America. He can be reached atabevillarreal@hotmail.com.

