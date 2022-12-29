ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA football team visits patients at Las Palmas

By Allyah Maria Taylor
El Paso, Texas ( KTSM ) – Members of the UCLA football team visited several patients at Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center Wednesday.

Every year during “Sun Bowl Week” team members that are set to play in the annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game, visit patients in local hospitals to bring a little joy to their day, especially since most of these patients spent the holidays in the hospital.

This year was no different. The UCLA football team was able to spread some holiday cheer by visiting patients at Las Palmas Medical Center. The team started their visit by seeing babies less than 36-weeks-old in the NICU. They then made their way to the pediatrics center where they learned seven kids would be waiting for them with excitement and anticipation.

“I think I mean all of the children know about sports and to have a recognized team come, a college team…the Sun Bowl is a great event here in El Paso, and so it’s just exciting to be involved in that. They’re in a hospital and they feel like they’re missing out, and today they’re not. We’re bringing it to them.” said Christine Walker, Chief Nursing Officer at Las Palmas Del Sol Medical Center.

Kickoff at the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is Friday, Dec. 30 where UCLA is set play against the Pittsburg Panthers.

