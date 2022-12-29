ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera looking for a spark for the Commanders

By Ivan Lambert
 1 day ago
“I think where we are right now, I’m looking for a little bit of a spark, a little something different and I think now’s a good opportunity for it.”

That was Ron Rivera’s initial summary to the media Wednesday in why he has decided a move back to Carson Wentz at quarterback.

The offense struggling the last three games, Rivera realized the spark the team needed was more likely to occur with Wentz.

“Well, I think the biggest thing is he’s more comfortable with what we’re doing. That was evident in the game in spite of the fact that they knew we were gonna throw it. They kept coming and I thought he handled those situations very, very well…His decision making was very quick. So, I just think now he’s had a little bit more of an opportunity to see the rest of the offense.”

Rivera kept being reminded of why the team traded for Carson Wentz in the offseason.

“I thought about his ability to make certain throws as well. I think that’s a big part of why he’s here obviously is because we believe he can throw the ball downfield and make those long, deep throws on the outs and on the seven routes.”

Not winning in the last three games certainly hurt Heinicke’s chances to finish the season as the starter.

“I think that’s also part of the reason behind it. I mean, the last three games we are 0-2-1 and so looking for a little something extra to give us a little something to get over the hump.”

Rivera is trusting Wentz to get the ball to his playmakers, but they are not going to desert running the ball.

“We’re gonna do what we think helps us win the game the most in all honesty. And so there’s a lot of things that we gotta be able to do.”

Wentz may not have the luxury of Antonio Gibson’s services. Gibson is battling foot and knee soreness. “It’s never about now; it’s always about how he is later in the week. So, as we get further in the week, then the concern really happens.”

Rivera had spoken Tuesday of needing to talk to some others before announcing his decision.

“Well, for the most part, I talked to several different players yesterday and just kind of explained to them what I was thinking, if they have any thoughts and listened to a few of the guys who had ideas and thoughts as well. Talked to coaches and then I talked to the quarterbacks individually and just let ’em know where I was headed.”

The offensive line will need to make some adjustments as well.

“But the shift back to Carson really is something the guys will have to get used to. Just the way the cadence goes. It’s probably the first and foremost thing. And then secondly is again, understanding what he’s gonna do and how he can do it with the ball. ”

