Town Of Rockingham, VT

Local Vermont family donates to 24 Main Free Food Pantry

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In 2002, Vermont resident Charlie Williams passed away and left a huge hole in his large family and in the community. Through the years, his family has sought a meaningful way to remember him, and to honor the fact that he loved the Village of Saxtons River so much. He was an active community member, in a quiet way, contributing labor with no fanfare to local causes such as the Saxtons River Recreation Area and the local soccer/baseball fields there. In 2016, a member of his family heard about a holiday practice called “The White Envelope.”
Rockingham appoints Gary Fox as Interim Zoning Administrator

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Rockingham Selectboard appointed Development Director Gary Fox as Interim Planning and Zoning Administrator. Chuck Wise vacated his position as Planning, Zoning, and Health Officer of Rockingham after Christmas. Municipal Manager Scott Pickup asked VT League of Cities & Towns (VLCT) for...
VB, Chesapeake to get farmland preservation grants

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are among five localities across Virginia to receive farmland preservation grants from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Farmland Preservation. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $875,000 in grant awards Wednesday. The five localities, which...
What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?

As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
Residential Properties Names Brunelle Chief Strategy Officer

Residential Properties Ltd., Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, announced that Brandyn Brunelle has joined the Executive Team as its Chief Strategy Officer. Brunelle comes to RPL with a professional skill set based on a variety of roles and leadership positions. For almost five years, he was Chief Creative...
It was a wet, dark and stormy day

Energy and wildlife — those were two of the unrelated topics that occupied me this December morning, for a while anyway. Let me explain. The power was out for three hours, from shortly after 7 until just after 10 a.m. Pacific Power reported widespread outages all over the state, caused by high winds and falling trees disrupting lines.
Slick roads, active weather to end the week

Snow showers will begin to taper off this afternoon. Clearing skies will lead to the development of fog tonight and Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s. Roads will be slick again Thursday morning. A weak disturbance will arrive late Thursday and early Friday. Mountain passes could...
String of sub-freezing days snapped; sunshine appears.

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Winter begins to feel and look a bit more like itself today here in Campbell County. After 100 hours of below freezing temps, we made it 36 degrees and sunshine at noon today’ even if there are snow covered mountains in the back ground. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/27/2022-2PM)
TikTok Gets Banned at Oklahoma University

In a preemptive move this week, the social media site TikTok was banned at Oklahoma University. The email was sent out Tuesday, December 20 by Governor Kevin Stitt’s office to all State agencies, banning the TikTok app on all state devices. A representative from OU had this to say:
SWAT called to burned home of South Congaree landlord

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday afternoon a SWAT team was deployed to the burnt home of a South Congaree landlord. The South Congaree Police Department said two people were reported inside the home of Naomi Halter. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called in to assist with the investigation.
