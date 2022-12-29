Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
Rain Showers Expected This Weekend as Low Pressure Sits Overhead Saturday Night into Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After a cloudy day starting off this morning, temperatures were able to warm up through much of the day today. Some spots even saw some breaks in the clouds. Late this afternoon we had some clearing through the central and southern part of the county, however northern parts haven’t been as lucky, and have been dealing with fog through much of the day. This will continue to be the case over the next several hours thanks to warm air in place.
wagmtv.com
Cloudy Skies and Warmer Temperatures Expected Tomorrow, with Rain Showers Likely for the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After temperatures didn’t move much during the overnight hours, many places were once again greeted with a coating of snow stepping outside this morning. Snow showers once again continued through the central and northern part of the county through much of the day today. By the afternoon and evening hours, snow showers were mainly confined to northern parts of the county, but the light fluffy snow is still being blown around in some spots, resulting in slippery roadways through the rest of this evening.
wagmtv.com
Snow Showers Develop Continuing into the Late Morning
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop in the morning hours leading to a quick coating on the roadways. Temperatures eventually made it into the lower 20s, but it didn’t feel like that with wind chills present. The cooler...
erienewsnow.com
Ice And Heavy Winds Shut Down Presque Isle
Presque Isle State Park is now reopened after closing for the winter weather over the weekend. However, parts of the park are still closed to the public. "East Fisher is completely shut down because of the ice that formed when the water actually breached and was flooding East Fisher Drive," said Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Ranger Dan Powell.
wagmtv.com
Skiers gather for Opening day at Big Rock
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Skiers and snowboarders gathered at Big Rock Mountain to enjoy the slopes on opening day of the new ski season. Aaron Damon, the Assistant General manager at Big Rock Mountain says there was a lot of excitement in the air for the big opening day.
truecountry935.com
Last Remaining Sears in Maine to Close
The only two remaining Sears Authorized Hometown Stores left in Maine, one in Farmington, is beginning the process of closing it’s doors. The other location is in Caribou. According to the Bangor Daily News, the stores have started liquidation sales.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: Salvation Army Houlton
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook we examine the dangers of fentanyl. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion. On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, ACAP staff are working to help people in the recovery community find support, self esteem and self sufficiency. Shawn Cunningham reports. Hospitals weigh in on holiday gatherings.
WGME
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Fort Kent police seize fentanyl, firearm following drunk driving investigation
FORT KENT, Maine — A 911 call from a concerned resident resulted in police seizing 4 grams of fentanyl and a firearm and arresting a Fort Kent man on Dec. 15. A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Klein Road at about 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The caller told police a person was in the driver seat of the vehicle slouched over the steering wheel.
