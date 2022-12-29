Read full article on original website
How Five People Will Be Affected by B&B’s Quinn Fuller Returning
Characters without conflict don’t have much of a storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful. Soap Hub thinks that if Quinn Fuller were to return to the canvas, she’d spice up the lives of at least five different people on the show. Paging Quinn Fuller — Stat!
Why the Abbotts Are Worried About the Wrong Young and the Restless Things
On The Young and the Restless, thanks to Phyllis Summers, a mobster has painted a target on the backs of Diane Jenkins, Kyle Abbott, Summer Newman Abbott, and Harrison Locke. But what are Kyle and the rest of the Abbotts most worried about? Diane spending Christmas alone, and Harrison not getting the Christmas he expects. Why both those things are really a case of misplaced priorities.
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jeremy Kidnaps Harrison
Y&R spoilers have made it clear that Nikki Newman, Phyllis Summers, and Ashley Abbott’s plot to drive Diane Jenkins out of Genoa City would have consequences, and now the proverbial chickens have come home to roost. Jeremy Stark showed up on the Abbott doorstep, looking for the woman who he now knows got him sent to prison. The stakes have just gotten a lot higher!
The Real Reason Marcus Coloma Left General Hospital Early
As previously reported, Marcus Coloma is out as Nikolas on General Hospital. The actor is set to make his last appearance as the Cassadine heir in January. Now, new information is being reported about Coloma’s departure from the ABC soap opera. Marcus Coloma – Why He’s Not Finishing Up...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
B&B Recap for December 27: Bill Charges The Cliff House — To Help Sheila?
The B&B recap for Tuesday, December 27, 2022, finds horror and romance doled out in equal measure on a dark and stormy night. In this episode, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) puts himself between his wife and harm’s way — and not for the first time. Elsewhere, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) get hot and heavy while drying off, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) reminisce and resolve to do better. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
B&B Spoilers For January 2: Steffy’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Her
B&B spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease that a past act in Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) past is poised to cause a problem for her promising future. B&B Spoilers Highlights. Steffy’s past comes back to haunt her now that it’s out there that she knew her...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila and Bill Become the Show’s Devilish Duo
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers imply that Sheila Carter forms a new alliance with an unlikely partner.
B&B Spoilers for December 29: Dollar Bill Spencer Has Everyone On Alert
B&B spoilers for Thursday, December 29, 2022, focus on all the problems with Dollar Bill Spencer. He’s definitely not acting like himself and his sons – among others – are taking notice. B&B Spoilers Highlights. The moment Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) put his sword necklace back on...
GH Recap For December 22: Hook Evidence Leads Straight To Esme’s Parents
The GH recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022, features a very telling break in the Hook case. In this episode, Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) paid Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) a visit at Spring Ridge while Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) bided her time in her tower prison. Also, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) came up with a plan, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) bonded, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) came through for Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) came to Josslyn Jacks’s (Eden McCoy) rescue.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Sinister Side Returns, Who’s His Next Target?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer reverts to his bad boy ways as he plots against his next enemy.
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
DAYS Spoilers For the Week of January 2: Shocks, Surprises, and Death
The DAYS spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease medical maladies, medicinal flowers taking a powder, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!. Panic ensues when Kate Roberts Brady’s (Lauren Koslow) latest round of bloodwork indicates that she might soon relapse with the same illness brought on by her poisoning earlier this year. Soon after the news is delivered, Kate takes a turn for the worse and is hospitalized.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 2 – 6: Lily’s Painful Decision
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 2 - 6 reveal heartache for one couple while another explores their relationship.
Y&R Spoilers For January 2: Mariah And Tessa Await Life-Changing News
The Y&R spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease would-be mothers awaiting news, a woman facing her fears, and a dad doing damage control. This is a drama-filled episode that you won’t want to miss!. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) want...
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: John Aniston Airs for Last Time
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
