Us Weekly

How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode

A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
People

How Days of Our Lives Said Goodbye to John Aniston with Touching Final Appearance for Victor Kiriakis

John Aniston starred on Days of Our Lives until his death on Nov. 11 at the age of 89 John Aniston sailed into the sunset on his last episode of Days of Our Lives.  The legacy soap actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis aired on Peacock Monday with a touching tribute to his 37 years on the show. The episode aired more than a month after Aniston died at the age of 89 on Nov. 11. The final episode for Aniston featured somewhat of a redemption arc for his...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year

The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
SheKnows

Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’

It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’

This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim

Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered.Photo byMichael Fairman screenshot. General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go

General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

EXCLUSIVE - Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’

In the run-up to Christmas, General Hospital fans received the news that Marcus Coloma who played Nikolas Cassadine was leaving the show for good. The news was first reported by Daytime Confidential, which stated Coloma's final episodes will air at the end of January 2023. The outlet also said Coloma...

