Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ star Tamara Braun announces her exit from the soap opera: ‘I will miss you all’
Tamara Braun is saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives.”. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her time on the soap opera as Ava Vitali as she announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show. Braun posted a video collage filled with behind-the-scenes moments with the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew.
How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode
A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
How Days of Our Lives Said Goodbye to John Aniston with Touching Final Appearance for Victor Kiriakis
John Aniston starred on Days of Our Lives until his death on Nov. 11 at the age of 89 John Aniston sailed into the sunset on his last episode of Days of Our Lives. The legacy soap actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis aired on Peacock Monday with a touching tribute to his 37 years on the show. The episode aired more than a month after Aniston died at the age of 89 on Nov. 11. The final episode for Aniston featured somewhat of a redemption arc for his...
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Hook Ensures That [Spoiler] Won’t Live to Ring In the New Year
The day of Britt’s birth promises to be the night of someone’s death. It was nearly 30 years ago in Reality Bites that Winona Ryder said, “Well, I can’t, uh, really define irony, but I know it when I see it.” And it sure looks like we’re about to see it, written in blood, on General Hospital, ’cause The Hook appears to be going to crash Britt’s birthday party.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Kyle Really Harrison’s Father?
'The Young and the Restless' has featured several paternity mysteries over the years, and Harrison's recent illness brought up questions about Kyle and if he's truly Harrison's father.
SheKnows
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
Are ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Molly Hopkins and Cynthia Decker Still Friends? ‘Pillow Talk’ Drama
It’s over. 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins formerly appeared alongside B.F.F. Cynthia Decker, giving their laughable commentary on 90 Day: Pillow Talk, but it seems the business partners are no longer friends! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Molly and Cynthia’s friendship. When...
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home
The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
How ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Celebrated Christmas Amid Parents’ Split and Family Feuds
The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds. Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show. “Barry and I have...
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim
Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered.Photo byMichael Fairman screenshot. General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.
SheKnows
The Young & Restless Bombshell That Will Devastate Kyle and Jack — In More Ways Than One
You never know whether you’re going to get the Young & Restless Therapy Hour or Job Swaps of the Rich and Restless when you tune in these days, but I am intrigued to find out what’s really going on with Diane, Tucker, and Jeremy, and took a stab at a theory. Feel free to poke holes in it, it’s all in fun.
General Hospital viewers believe there is a cover-up related to Marcus Coloma being let go
General Hospital viewers are expressing skepticism regarding a statement alleging the real reason why Marcus Colma is no longer a member of the cast of the ABC soap. There are still questions about what happened to the popular actor who had the role of Nikolas Cassadine for three years. Last week soap fans were stunned to hear that Colomahad been fired from his role and immediately began discussing that more is going on than what is being said.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EXCLUSIVE - Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’
In the run-up to Christmas, General Hospital fans received the news that Marcus Coloma who played Nikolas Cassadine was leaving the show for good. The news was first reported by Daytime Confidential, which stated Coloma's final episodes will air at the end of January 2023. The outlet also said Coloma...
Comments / 0