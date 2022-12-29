Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Premier League fans’ half-term reports, part one: Arsenal to Leeds
I had to keep pinching myself in the week every time someone talked about us being “five points clear at the top”. Inspired by Gabriel Jesus’s infectious enthusiasm we’ve hit an intensity on the pitch and atmosphere off it that hasn’t been seen since we moved to the new ground. Beating West Ham after the resumption was crucial, evidence that we can keep going despite Jesus’s ACL injury. I’m still haunted by the way we ran out of steam in the finishing straight last term, though: we still need backing to bolster the squad against the risk of more injuries costing us this unbelievable opportunity.
SB Nation
The Opposition View: Everton at Manchester City | Blues have mountain to climb versus Pep
Coming off of the winter World Cup break, there were hopes that Everton could capture three points against the bottom-dwelling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison, before they had to head off to Manchester to play City. Last-second heartbreak — in the form of a goal at the death — put even the dream of collecting a single point from that match to bed, after an early Yerry Mina goal was squandered in a 2-1 defeat.
How might Sunderland replace Ellis Simms after his Everton recall?
Sunderland are in urgent need of strikers after losing Ellis Simms. We look at some options.
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
BBC
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
BBC
Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race. Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
Brentford v Liverpool Team News: Gakpo Could Make Reds Debut
The latest team news as Liverpool prepare to face Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
BBC
2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks
It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
SB Nation
Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool
The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
BBC
World Darts Championship: Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh into semi-finals
Michael Smith and Dimitri van den Bergh moved into the World Darts Championship semi-finals with 5-3 victories in their quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace. Smith - the beaten finalist last year - ousted fellow Englishman Stephen Bunting, while Belgium's Van den Bergh knocked out Welshman Jonny Clayton. It is the first...
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
BBC
ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: Smales fly Welsh flag in England squad
Welsh duo Sophia and Seren Smale are aiming to make a mark for England in the first ever women's ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Spinner Sophia goes into the tournament as one of England's more experienced players after starring for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. Opening bat...
Comments / 0