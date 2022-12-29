The world’s greatest architect was dead, but nobody knew that this bedraggled man on the floor of the men’s room at Penn Station was the Louis Kahn. Nearly 50 years before, Antonio Gaudí died because his beggar-like appearance meant bystanders did nothing when the 73-year-old was hit by a tram, leading to a delay in care that likely killed him. Now, it would be two whole days after 73-year-old Kahn’s collapse on Sunday March 17, 1974 until his body—scarred, rough after nearly 24 hours of flying, and in rumpled clothes—would be properly identified in the morgue. When Kahn’s briefcase was...

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO