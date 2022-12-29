Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
WANE-TV
Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
News Now Warsaw
Penguin Point stores in Warsaw remain open despite workers’ frustrations
WARSAW — The two Penguin Point restaurants in Warsaw remained open Friday night despite a few disgruntled workers including one who claimed all of the stores in the chain closed Friday. A former employee who quit Friday told local media that a walkout by employees led to the closure...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Indiana Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wboi.org
Blue Jacket sweetens city’s south side with Tall Rabbit Café
Baristas are trained and ready to serve up an array of esspresso-based drinks from artistsan coffee blends using Utopian Coffee. Blue Jacket, Inc. has added a new social enterprise to its job training and placement services on the city’s south side, a coffee shop called the Tall Rabbit Café.
Fort Wayne woman celebrates 100th birthday
State Rep. Martin Carbaugh's grandmother turns 100 years old.
963xke.com
ACPL eliminates barriers by removing fines for all
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 15 meeting, effective January 3, 2023 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of its patrons. In addition, cardholders will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.
963xke.com
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
WANE-TV
Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
orangeandbluepress.com
Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund
Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
WANE-TV
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
WANE-TV
Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
This Overlooked Midwest City Is Full of Hidden Treasures
The world’s greatest architect was dead, but nobody knew that this bedraggled man on the floor of the men’s room at Penn Station was the Louis Kahn. Nearly 50 years before, Antonio Gaudí died because his beggar-like appearance meant bystanders did nothing when the 73-year-old was hit by a tram, leading to a delay in care that likely killed him. Now, it would be two whole days after 73-year-old Kahn’s collapse on Sunday March 17, 1974 until his body—scarred, rough after nearly 24 hours of flying, and in rumpled clothes—would be properly identified in the morgue. When Kahn’s briefcase was...
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
