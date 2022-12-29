ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Guadalupe’s opens new location on Dupont Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another Guadalupe’s has arrived in Fort Wayne, this time on the north side. The fast-casual local chain announced on its Facebook page that a new location at 545 E. Dupont Road opened Thursday morning. The new location represents the third Guadalupe’s to open...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Blue Jacket sweetens city’s south side with Tall Rabbit Café

Baristas are trained and ready to serve up an array of esspresso-based drinks from artistsan coffee blends using Utopian Coffee. Blue Jacket, Inc. has added a new social enterprise to its job training and placement services on the city’s south side, a coffee shop called the Tall Rabbit Café.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

ACPL eliminates barriers by removing fines for all

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 15 meeting, effective January 3, 2023 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of its patrons. In addition, cardholders will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
orangeandbluepress.com

Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund

Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen

SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
TheDailyBeast

This Overlooked Midwest City Is Full of Hidden Treasures

The world’s greatest architect was dead, but nobody knew that this bedraggled man on the floor of the men’s room at Penn Station was the Louis Kahn. Nearly 50 years before, Antonio Gaudí died because his beggar-like appearance meant bystanders did nothing when the 73-year-old was hit by a tram, leading to a delay in care that likely killed him. Now, it would be two whole days after 73-year-old Kahn’s collapse on Sunday March 17, 1974 until his body—scarred, rough after nearly 24 hours of flying, and in rumpled clothes—would be properly identified in the morgue. When Kahn’s briefcase was...
FORT WAYNE, IN

