247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Gamecocks fall in bowl thriller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - South Carolina scored three touchdowns in the first quarter but couldn't secure a victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. No. 21 Notre Dame rallied for 28 points after halftime for a 45-38 win over the No. 19 Gamecocks Friday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Spencer...
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame 38 South Carolina 31; 4th Quarter

It's time for the final Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game of the year. On Friday, Notre Dame (8-4) will take on South Carolina (8-4) inside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. You can watch the game on ESPN. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET.
Tony Salazar

Former Fleming Island High football player declares for NFL draft

Former Fleming Island Golden Eagles’ linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr announced on his Twitter Tuesday evening that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker capped off his five-year career at Wake Forest with 117 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in the 2022 season. Smenda played his final game for Wake Forest back in his home state. Wake Forest defeated the Missouri Tigers, 27-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Nikki Kimbleton leaving mayor’s office

City Director of Public Affairs Nikki Kimbleton is leaving Mayor Lenny Curry’s administration after nearly four years in the office, effective Jan. 13. “It’s been an honor to have Nikki as part of my administration. Her dedication to serving the citizens of Jacksonville is second to none and she managed every aspect of this role with skill and grace,” Curry said in a Dec. 29 news release.
