Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch

HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever

NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy

HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
