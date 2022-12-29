Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Live in Baytown? Your drinking water may be affected by sewage spill officials say happened Friday
If you live within a half mile of the Goose Creek receiving stream, you're urged by officials to use distilled water or water that has been boiled for at least one minute.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
WFAA
Texas liquor stores to be closed for 61 hours during 2023 New Year's celebrations
HOUSTON — If you're ringing in the New Year with a toast, it may take some extra planning this year, because Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this weekend. It happened with Christmas, and it's happening again for New Year’s. Liquor stores are of course...
Mayor, public works chief's texts show Houston's scramble to notify public of boil water notice
Newly released text messages confirm the city knew it needed to issue a boil water notice to the public hours before it actually did, and grew increasingly frustrated over public perception.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Coast Guard: Helicopter leaving oil platform operated by Houston-based company crashes in Gulf
HOUSTON — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours Thursday searching waters off Louisiana for four people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Just before 9 p.m., the search was suspended. The helicopter crashed as it was departing an oil platform owned by...
tedmag.com
Crawford Moves Headquarters and Houston Branch
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawford, A Sonepar Company, moved its Houston branch and headquarters less than a mile away. The new 48,900 sq. ft. facility is packed with upgraded features. The supplier and solutions provider announced that its new location is equipped with 24/7 material lockers, customer training facilities, and a combined counter-warehouse. Like their Leander branch, the new Houston site allows for material self-selection from the 21,000 sq. ft. combined counter-warehouse to accelerate the speed of service.
Gridlock Alert: 2023 brings major closure at West Loop/Southwest Fwy interchange near The Galleria
Nope, Galleria-area traffic won't end with the new year. The West Loop southbound entrance ramp at Westheimer will be closed through late 2023 starting Jan. 3.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Houston?. Houstonians are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Houston.
Get paid $40 to tell TxDOT about trouble spots on Houston roads
HOUSTON — We all could use a little extra cash after the holidays. How about getting paid to weigh in on how TxDOT could improve our roadways?. From rush hour traffic to ongoing construction, driving in Houston can be frustrating. It’s a topic Houstonians have a lot of opinions on.
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
These 17 Houston restaurant closures marked the saddest shutters of 2022
Despite all the growth of restaurants in Houston, we also bid farewell to several establishments that all made their mark on the dining scene in 2022. See the reasons why 17 of them had to close.
KHOU
Fireworks are illegal in Houston city limits
Firing off random gunfire could get you a hefty fine or land you in jail. Setting off fireworks in Houston could lead to a fine between $500 and $5,000.
Watch: Texas woman stores hundreds of 'cold-stunned' bats in her attic
More than a thousand 'cold-stunned' bats were rescued by the Houston Humane Society in Texas, after falling off bridges in frigid weather.
realtynewsreport.com
Skyscraper Becoming 1300 Apartments – Largest Resi Redo Ever
NEW YORK – (Realty News Report) – The largest ever office-to-residential conversion project in the United States is underway – the transformation of a 1.1 million SF skyscraper into 1,300 apartments. Financing has been secured for the project, which is called 25 Water Street, Newmark reported. Newmark...
Action 13: Power restored to SE Houston apartments days after management unreachable during freeze
Despite a statement from property owners, residents told ABC13 that management didn't return their calls and the power was only restored after our report.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer hits, kills pedestrian with cruiser on East Fwy
HOUSTON - A man died overnight Friday after officials said a Houston PD officer struck him with their patrol unit while responding to a call. It happened around 2 a.m. in the westbound lanes in the 7300 block of East Freeway. We're told the officer was on duty at the...
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
Comments / 0