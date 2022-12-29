ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Indoor smoking areas return to MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood Casino at Greektown

By Nour Rahal, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkUTH_0jxYN5hi00

Smokers are generally looked down upon, and with smoking bans and sin taxes, there are increasingly fewer areas for smokers to light a cigarette and socialize.

A temporary ban on smoking in Detroit casino floors was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic from the Michigan Gaming Board . Because smokers needed to remove their mask to smoke, the ban was set when casinos reopened around July 4, until further notice.

Although it's still not allowed on the casino floor, starting Wednesday, MGM Grand Detroit will allow indoor smoking again in designated areas.

"Smoking Slots East and Smoking Slots West" are the only permitted smoking areas in the casino, according to a news release. "Doors have been added to minimize the impact across the casino floor. All other indoor spaces will continue to be non-smoking, and our outdoor smoking patio will remain in place."

More: 2023 New Year's Eve events in metro Detroit

More: 2 ways to get home on New Year's Eve

The change was implemented following guest surveys showing interest in smoking inside MGM casino.

At the Hollywood Casino at Greektown, smoking is permitted only on the second floor, while MotorCity Casino still does not permit smoking anywhere inside the building.

Contact Nour Rahal: nrahal@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Indoor smoking areas return to MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Buddy's Pizza named one of the best in the world

It's no secret that Detroit-style pizza has gained popularity over the last few years. And now Detroit's iconic Buddy's Pizza is getting worldwide attention and a ranking. Buddy's was named one of the 50 best pizzas in the world. The iconic pizza that got its start more than 75 years ago ranked No. 25 on the Big Seven Travel's list of best pizzas in the world. Buddy's is known for its pizzas baked in dark, deep pans...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

2 killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos; driver held

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a “don’t walk” signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Friday. William Clayton Baxter Jr, 44, and Kristie Eileen Baxter, 51, from Hobbs, New Mexico, died Wednesday of multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner said. Police and coroner representatives said they did not have information whether the two were related. Police and a prosecutor said Thursday the driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Police said William Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene, at Fremont and 4th streets, and Kristie Baxter was pronounced dead at a hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy