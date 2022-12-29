Computer, desk could help older man begin a new remote career

Anatole Lee will often joke about his persistence. If he is lurking in the lobby of the Family Eldercare office in Northeast Austin or sitting in a computer lab at Austin Free-Net, it’s often because he is working on something and he is determined to get it.

“I am not really good at waiting,” he said. “It’s my kryptonite, because I know what I want and need, and so I will go out and get it.”

Lee has been out of work for more than a year, largely in part because of the pandemic shutting down his main source of income — security work. Also, Lee, who years ago survived a bicycle hit-and-run crash, was due for a double knee replacement that was canceled when elective surgeries were nixed during the pandemic.

Two years later, the tissue in his knees has completely deteriorated, making it painful for him to stand for long periods of time, an expectation for security jobs and other odd jobs he used to do.

That is not going to stop him from working his way back into the workforce full-time, even if it means rethinking some of his job options. With a little more assistance, he is confident he can do just that.

Anatole Lee is part of the Statesman's Season for Caring program, which helps hundreds of families each year through local nonprofit agencies. Lee was nominated by Family Eldercare.

Those who work closely with Lee said his drive and persistence is what they enjoy most about him.

Dylan Lowery, his former case manager for Family Eldercare, said he first met Lee when he helped him enroll in the organization’s rental assistance program in 2021. He also helped Lee move and get settled into the apartment he lives in now. Since then, the group has been working to help Lee's situation be more stable.

“I have never met anyone like Anthony (Anatole),” he said. “He is driven, and I think that is why his story stood out to me. He always talks about wanting to get back to work and get out of these programs for good.”

Kate Thornton, who worked with Lee at Austin Free-Net, said the same of him, sharing the drive he had while in the program to learn and improve his digital literacy, and citing his desire to move into remote work that would allow him to work from home.

Austin Free-Net is a nonprofit aimed at providing public access to the internet, digital devices and digital literacy training. Through the program, Lee took classes to improve his digital literacy and also earned a free laptop.

Getting connected:Nonprofits keep Austin wired by patching digital gaps in marginalized communities

"We were really happy to get him into our program,” Thornton said. “Because not only is he driven — and you can see that determination and drive in his actions — but he is always a joy to talk to. He is so lively.”

Lee said the skills and laptop he earned have helped him in job searches and during the pandemic to communicate with friends, but a new desktop computer, desk and comfortable chairs could help improve his workspace at home as he continues to look for remote work.

He also would like a gently used van and gift cards for clothing. A bicycle, TV, and cutting board and kitchen knives remain on his Amazon wish list.

To find out more about the Anatole Lee or to give an item on his wish list, contact Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

How to donate to Season for Caring

Find the daily coupon in print on Page 3B or go to statesman.com/seasonforcaring.

To donate:Use the form below or click here; https://statesmansfc.kimbia.com/statesmanseasonforcaring