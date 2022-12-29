ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Sheriff: 10-month-old missing, taken from Kenwood Towne Center

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 1 day ago

Law enforcement is seeking a woman believed to have left Kenwood Towne Center with a 10-month-old child of whom she does not have custody.

Monica George, 25, was seen leaving the mall with the child at 6 p.m. Saturday and getting into a white F150 with a Michigan plate tagged ENK6043, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed George is traveling with the child's father, Gino Williams, 24, of Michigan. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that George is the child's mother, but does not have custodial rights.

Valerie Williams is the child. She has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 15 to 20 pounds.

George is currently wanted on an interference with custody charge.

The child's last known location since then was at a hotel in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 513-586-5533.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: 10-month-old missing, taken from Kenwood Towne Center

