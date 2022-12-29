Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
UNK checks all the boxes for Kali Herbolsheimer and her parents
KEARNEY – When Kali Herbolsheimer started classes at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, her parents Jason and Sarah thought they’d see their daughter almost every weekend. Surely she’d miss the big city and all the activities back in Omaha. “We were almost afraid that she would...
Kearney Hub
Broc Anderson to discuss Kearney’s history to kick off sesquicentennial celebration
KEARNEY – Broc Anderson, the community engagement director for Buffalo County Historical Society at the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney, will discuss Kearney's history during the Wednesday, Jan. 11 Brown Bag History lunch series, "Kearney’s 150 Years." The event will be held noon to 1 p.m. at...
Kearney Hub
UNK coaching change tops Hub Territory's top sports stories of 2022
KEARNEY — It came as a surprise. After six seasons as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s head football coach, Josh Lynn announced he was leaving to become the head coach at West Texas A&M. “It’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Kearney is a great place,” he said....
Kearney Hub
Rural Health Education Building at UNK tops education stories for 2022
KEARNEY – In August, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023,...
Kearney Hub
Hub Territory sports story of the year: Ryan Held replaces Josh Lynn as head football coach at UNK
KEARNEY — It came as a surprise. After six seasons as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s head football coach, Josh Lynn announced he was leaving to become the head coach at West Texas A&M. “It’s hard. It’s a hard decision. Kearney is a great place,” he said....
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
Cornhusker Chaos Indoor Demolition Derby, with six classes of vehicles, 5 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N. 308-236-1201; BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com. Advance general tickets are $15 per session; advance children’s tickets are $9. Day of the event tickets are $20 general or $10 for children. Pit passes are available for $30 per session or $50 for both sessions.
Kearney Hub
Friday's Hub Territory Highlights
— Lincoln High rallied in the second half to beat Kearney 49-40 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals Friday afternoon in Lincoln. The Links will play Lincoln Northeast in today's championship while Kearney faces Lincoln Pius X. A 10-0 run where Lincoln High got three fast-break layups off steals...
Kearney Hub
Amherst rides big runs to big wins over Kearney Catholic
AMHERST — Amherst got off on the right foot Thursday night, sweeping Kearney Catholic in the first round of the Amherst Holiday tournament. Both teams fired on all cylinders out of the gate, with big runs in the opening half propelling the Broncos to victory. The Amherst girls’ side...
Kearney Hub
Learn ice fishing at Kearney-area events in January
KEARNEY – Anglers can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice Fishing clinics this month, including two clinics in the Kearney area. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host one classroom event and...
Kearney Hub
William "Billy" Phillips
KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating. Visitation will be an...
Kearney Hub
York bests Amherst to end Holiday Tournament
AMHERST — Amherst claimed the runner-up titles at its Amherst Holiday Tournament, losing to York 50-32 in the girls game, and 52-44 in the boys game, also to York. The Amherst boys hung close for the first three quarters, going shot-for-shot with the Dukes. The Broncos took a 15-12...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce sets Jan. 30 banquet date
KEARNEY – The Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 104th annual meeting Jan. 30 at the Younes Conference Center North. This celebration will highlight the teamwork and dedication that has built the foundation for success at the Chamber as well as recognizing the accomplishments of the Kearney area business community and honored guests.
Kearney Hub
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Kearney Hub
Photos: Gibbon vs. Bertrand girls and boys basketball
The Bertrand boys beat the Gibbon boys, 57-45, in the first round of the Elm Creek Holiday Tournament. The Bertrand girls also won their first round by defeating the Gibbon girls, 51-20.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
Kearney Hub
Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District offers eagle viewing at 2 locations
HOLDREGE – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will once again provide eagle-watching opportunities to the public this winter. The regular viewing season will begin at Central’s J-2 Hydroplant from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 7 and will be open Saturdays and Sundays through the last weekend in February.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island temporary casino open for business
Grand Island Casino and Resort’s hatchling is open for business. Tuesday a delegation of community leaders and eager gamblers assembled for the grand opening of the casino’s temporary facility in the Fonner Park concourse. After the ribbon cutting, a steady stream of gamblers and curious community members filed...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Upcoming Kearney Public Library events
All events are at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. ■ Knot Just Knitting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., today. Features informal sessions with other creative people sharing tips on knitting, crochet and cross-stitching. Youth participants are welcome, but those 12 and younger must be accompanied by a participating adult.
1011now.com
Remembering the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KOLN) - The Hastings Museum has several small exhibits dedicated to the Naval Ammunition Depot that once operated in Hastings. We visited with executive director Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson about what people can see. “The NAD was one of the four largest Naval Ammunition Depots in the country at that...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (18) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
