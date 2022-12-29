Jeffrey (Jeff) David Kahl of rural Mauston, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison after complications from surgery. He was the youngest of two children, born January 12, 1955, to Milton and Rose (Zwald) Kahl. Jeff graduated from Mauston High School on January 12, 1973, and went on to Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in LaCrosse graduating with high honors on August 8, 1974, with a degree in Auto Body. Jeff had a few different jobs before he began his career as an auto body technician for Al Hickey, working for him for roughly 35 years until his retirement in 2017. Jeff enjoyed reading, tinkering with his hit-and-miss motor and doing auto body work even after he was off the clock. Jeff was one of the most laid-back and selfless men who was always ready to help anyone out if need be.

MAUSTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO