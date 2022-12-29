Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
captimes.com
May the toys be with you at Verona's newest nostalgia shop
Nostalgia has a powerful — and profitable — hold on the American psyche. This year, among the top 10 most profitable films at the box office were sequels to “Top Gun” and “Jurassic Park,” with films starring Spider-Man, Batman and Sonic the Hedgehog following behind. Someone from decades ago could time travel to 2022 and question if they ever left the past, based on the brands and franchises that are popular today.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Meet the staff who make News 3 Now’s newscasts possible
MADISON, Wis. — As we bid farewell to 2022, take a moment to get a look at the staff that makes Madison’s best news coverage possible. Here are the faces of News 3, wishing you a Happy New Year!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
Channel 3000
32 New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Madison area
Don’t drop the ball on watching the ball drop at a variety of venues in the Madison area this year. Restaurants, breweries and comedy clubs alike will be open and ready to make a memorable New Year’s Eve outing. MUSIC. Last year’s canceled celebration is back on once...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Fox17
Rockford Corner Bar supports GR homicide victim's father
ROCKFORD, Mich. — John Vanaman is doing something he never thought he would: helping raise funds for his beloved line cook, who everyone calls Toe Joe, after his daughter was shot and killed. Grand Rapids police are looking for suspects connected to the shooting death of Mya Kelley, a...
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
Channel 3000
Jeffery Dietzman
On December 22, 2022 Heaven gained another angel. Jeffery Dietzman received his wings while at home surrounded by his loving family. Jeffrey was born in Fort Hood, TX on January 21, 1953. He was raised in Ridgeway, WI and moved to Madison in 1977. Jeffery retired as a maintenance mechanic from Madison Kipp Corporation in 2013. He enjoyed summer days fixing bikes, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jeffery was a collector, movies in particular, and enjoyed going to garage sales, and fishing. He was an avid Badger and Packer football fan, and recently became a proud shareholder of the Green Bay Packers.
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens
WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
Famous Rockford steakhouse closing its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford steakhouse and oyster bar announced on Wednesday that it will be permanently closing its doors. Josef’s said that they will be closed for good after business on December 30. The restaurant thanked all of its loyal customers, friends and family in the announcement. They said that the decision […]
Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo collecting used Christmas trees for animals
BARABOO, Wis. — Now that Santa has visited, you may be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. The Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo will take it off your hands, and the animals will thank you for your donation. Every year, the zoo collects Christmas trees after the holidays to give its animals something to enjoy, zoo manager Katie...
Channel 3000
John Currie Gibson III
John Currie Gibson III, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 23, 1948, in Washington DC, the son of John and Nadine (Smolt) Gibson. John graduated from West High School in Madison. He served in the...
Channel 3000
Joseph Powers
COLUMBUS–Joseph Powers, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. He was born on July 14, 1957, to Edward and Evelyn (Polsin) Powers in Beaver Dam. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
captimes.com
8 Madison area developments to watch in 2023
As many residents in 2022 have noted, Madison continues to build at a rapid pace. New construction is appearing throughout the city and Madison has undergone a big push to add more housing over the past few years. That push will continue in 2023 as some key developments go before...
Pewaukee family grows by one thanks to open adoption
A Pewaukee family grew by one, thanks to a huge decision by perfect strangers. Open adoption is not for everyone, but it is growing in popularity.
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Channel 3000
Jeffrey David Kahl
Jeffrey (Jeff) David Kahl of rural Mauston, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison after complications from surgery. He was the youngest of two children, born January 12, 1955, to Milton and Rose (Zwald) Kahl. Jeff graduated from Mauston High School on January 12, 1973, and went on to Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in LaCrosse graduating with high honors on August 8, 1974, with a degree in Auto Body. Jeff had a few different jobs before he began his career as an auto body technician for Al Hickey, working for him for roughly 35 years until his retirement in 2017. Jeff enjoyed reading, tinkering with his hit-and-miss motor and doing auto body work even after he was off the clock. Jeff was one of the most laid-back and selfless men who was always ready to help anyone out if need be.
Channel 3000
Betty Lou (Ash) Cox
Barneveld / Mt. Horeb / Mineral Point – Betty Lou (Ash) Cox, age 89, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. Betty’s goal was to celebrate 70 years of marriage with her husband, Fantus. Her dream came true as she spent many months helping to make plans for their celebration at the Barneveld Legion Hall on September 11, 2022 – it was such a blessing for both Fantus and Betty.
