While two of the biggest U.S. financial regulators along with the Department of Justice have collectively decided to hammer the founder of the failed crypto exchange FTX with claims of massive fraud, there was a time—less than a year ago—where that same founder was the talk of the town in Washington. Once-crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried had schmoozed with lawmakers and regulators alike, and new emails show how the 30-year-old ex-FTX CEO used former regulatory officials as a means to sidle-up close to U.S. agencies.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO