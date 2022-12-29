ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments

Rick James
1d ago

Yay the cost of goods and services are going to go up again ...u make another dollar they charge another dollar fifty.

Reply(1)
4
Related
wrfalp.com

NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
newyorkupstate.com

New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms

New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
103.9 The Breeze

First Legal Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary Opens In New York State

Finally. FINALLY! The first legal adult-use cannabis retail dispensary has opened in New York State. The first sale occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, which is owned by Housing Works, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Housing Works is the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and the largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization in the United States. The organization provides services and support for people in New York City who are living with HIV/AIDS, are homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved individuals.
101.5 WPDH

Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire

As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
103.9 The Breeze

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
Gotham Gazette

Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress

It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
New York Post

The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies

New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment!  The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Hudson Valley Post

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Hudson Valley Post

What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?

Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

