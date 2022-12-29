Read full article on original website
Rick James
1d ago
Yay the cost of goods and services are going to go up again ...u make another dollar they charge another dollar fifty.
wrfalp.com
NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.
newyorkupstate.com
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
First Legal Adult-Use Marijuana Dispensary Opens In New York State
Finally. FINALLY! The first legal adult-use cannabis retail dispensary has opened in New York State. The first sale occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co, which is owned by Housing Works, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Housing Works is the largest minority-controlled HIV/AIDS service organization and the largest community-based HIV/AIDS service organization in the United States. The organization provides services and support for people in New York City who are living with HIV/AIDS, are homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved individuals.
Times Up: NY Gas Tax Suspension To Expire
As New Year approaches, people everywhere become excited with the thoughts and potential of what is to come for themselves in the new year. numerous new opportunities present themselves for a chance aat bettering oneself and new challenges arise that will test ones fortitude. One challenge that looks like it could impact many people or at least people in New York state is the New York State Gas Tax.
Kathy Hochul won't let you sleep hungry: Over $230 million available for NY households to buy food
People looking for financial assistance should act immediately. In some parts of the world, hunger is not an emergency but in others, it is something that causes so many problems for people.
16,000 New York nurses at 8 local hospitals plan to strike in 10 days
Nurses at eight local hospitals have announced a plan to strike in 10 days.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
bkreader.com
Gov Hochul: $95 in Additional Assistance for SNAP Households Available By Dec. 28
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $234 million in federal funding to provide all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with additional food assistance. The funding will allow all New York households participating in SNAP — a federally funded program that provides benefits to help New...
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes bill to close NY tax loophole for condo owners
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would have closed a loophole in state law that gives tax breaks to owners of big suburban homes classified as condominiums. State lawmakers passed a bill in June to close the loophole, the subject of a series of stories published by syracuse.com | The Post-Standard since 2018.
93 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M cannabis fund investigation
While New York City’s first legal cannabis dispensary opened this week, an important step forward for the budding industry, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not yet turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund, Advance/SILive.com sister site Syracuse.com reported.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Recreational Marijuana Sales Begin, With State Official Getting First Dibs Before Public 4:20 Launch
New York’s first legal adult-use marijuana sales got underway on Thursday morning, with the inaugural purchase being made by the state’s top cannabis regulator. Broader sales to the general public began later in the afternoon at the symbolic time of 4:20 PM. Adults 21 and older will be...
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Apartments Vanish From New York’s Rent Regulation System and Questions Linger About How
Amid an ongoing housing affordability crisis, the number of apartments New York landlords register as rent stabilized has dropped significantly — even after a 2019 state law forbade deregulation in most cases. Potentially thousands of tenants are now paying rent that exceeds formerly regulated amounts, without the rights rent-regulated...
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Over the last few weeks, you may have heard about people quiet quitting. What is that? It is an employee doing only the minimum that their job requires to get paid. Yet, in this day and age employers want you to go above and beyond, if you don't then they are actually (the employers) looking to replace you. There is quiet quitting and there is quiet firing.
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
‘Digital Fair Repair’ now law in New York, local shops say there is good and bad
The Digital Fair Repair Act requires the original manufacturer of certain devices to give independent dealers the same information and access to parts and schematics as is made available to 'authorized repair providers'.
