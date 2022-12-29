Read full article on original website
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Pittsburgh Loss
UNC Basketball lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers 76-74 in the final game of the 2022 calendar year. Let me go ahead and say this at the beginning of the Random Observations post. Like many of you, I am not happy. I am frustrated. What is so ironic is in 2021, I could have said the same thing after a loss to Pitt. Let’s hope that this year is no different.
Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina
The Pitt Panthers can take a major step forward and realize an important milestone by beating North Carolina.
Postgame Reaction to Pitt's Thrilling Win over UCLA
Players and fans took to Twitter to celebrate the Pitt Panthers' wild victory in the Sun Bowl.
Pitt G Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Will Redshirt
The Pitt Panthers have lifted Dior Johnson's indefinite suspension.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star RB Tre McLeod Has Pitt in Top-Eight
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Jeff Capel Addresses Dior Johnson's Reinstatement to Pitt Basketball
Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel explains his decision to reinstate suspended guard Dior Johnson.
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh prediction, pick, Sun Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
It will be a meeting of teams from the Pac-12 and ACC on Friday in the Sun Bowl as No. 18 UCLA faces Pittsburgh. The Bruins can capture their first 10-win season since 2014 with a victory vs. the Panthers in Chip Kelly's fifth season. It would be the team's first successful bowl appearance under Kelly after pulling out of the Holiday Bowl in 2021 due to the pandemic.
North Carolina vs Pittsburgh: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The last time these teams faced off, Pittsburgh blew North Carolina off the floor in an upset. Will the Tar Heels return the favor in the Steel City?. TV schedule: Friday, December 30th, 12:00 pm ET. ACC Network. Arena: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last season, North Carolina was...
5 Aliquippa players among 12 WPIAL athletes picked for Class 4A all-state football team
The Aliquippa football team made its annual trip to the WPIAL championship game this fall and proceeded to roll all the way to the PIAA final, again. After finishing 13-1 and adding another WPIAL championship to the school’s trophy case, Aliquippa garnered some individual honors Friday, as five players were selected to the Pa. Football Writers Class 4A all-state team.
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
'Maybe I will cry': Southwest travelers in Pittsburgh frustrated by cancellations, delays
Barbara Gray and her husband, Ken, stood at the back of a long, winding line of frustrated passengers Tuesday morning waiting to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Pittsburgh International Airport. Like many others in line, their flight had been canceled — one of at least 35 Southwest...
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022
The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city’s 71st homicide this year.
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Could 'stop, question and frisk' drive down gun violence in Pittsburgh?
Increased gun violence in Pittsburgh has spurred city officials and residents to look for ways to combat the problem. A Carnegie Mellon University criminologist is recommending an approach that has generated controversy and debate elsewhere. Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon, is calling for...
Lottery dreamers anticipate Mega Millions half-billion dollar drawing Tuesday night
PITTSBURGH — Most people purchasing Mega Millions lottery tickets don't believe they have even a slight chance to win the jackpot valued at more than a half-billion dollars, but they're playing anyway. As they see it, it doesn't hurt to dream and take a chance. "You got to play...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
