UNC Basketball lost to the Pittsburgh Panthers 76-74 in the final game of the 2022 calendar year. Let me go ahead and say this at the beginning of the Random Observations post. Like many of you, I am not happy. I am frustrated. What is so ironic is in 2021, I could have said the same thing after a loss to Pitt. Let’s hope that this year is no different.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO