Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Kate Hudson says her three children 'just go nuts' over 'really wild' Christmas tradition
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" star Kate Hudson revealed her three children "just can't believe it" when Santa Claus leaves signs he has visited them.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Charlize Theron Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Her Dior Ads: 'Put a Shirt On!'
Charlize Theron is mom to August, 7, and Jackson, 10 Charlize Theron's kids' reactions to her work life are changing as they grow up. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the 47-year-old actress discussed how her children — August, 7, and Jackson, 10 — are becoming more aware of their mom's fame and career. "In their heads, they're like, 'We know you work, but we're not 100 percent sure what you do,'" she told the outlet. "My younger one goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, it feels like you can't hold...
Emma Roberts Celebrates Son Rhodes' Second Birthday with Rare Photo: 'I Love You Beyond!'
"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes. I love you beyond!" Roberts wrote in an Instagram tribute to her 2-year-son with ex Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is celebrating her little boy on his special day. On Tuesday, the American Horror Story star, 31, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram in honor of her son Rhodes turning 2 years old. "Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes. I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️" Roberts wrote alongside a snap of the mother-son duo in a serene-looking living room. Rhodes, wearing adorable holiday...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Wants Ben Affleck To Get Facial Fillers, Botox? Marry Me Actress Allegedly Wants Her, Her Husband To Look Like A Beautiful Power Couple
Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood today. Even though she's already in her 50s, she still looks as youthful as ever. The Hustlers star is known for taking good care of her body and even her face. Table of contents. Jennifer Lopez Wants To Look...
Jennifer Lopez Gets Candid About Her First Breakup with Ben Affleck: ‘The Biggest Heartbreak of My Life’
Jennifer Lopez is sharing brand-new details about why she decided to release her first album in nearly a decade. Earlier this month, the musician sat down for an interview with Apple Music 1 to discuss This Is Me…Now, which will honor the 20th anniversary of This Is Me…Then. J.Lo admitted that the 2002 record was heavily influenced by her now-husband, Ben Affleck, so it seemed fitting to release a follow-up that tells their story.
Leonardo DiCaprio Proves that Old Habits Die Hard as He Goes on Date with 23-Year-Old Amid Gigi Hadid Dating Rumors
Years come and go and the tale that Leonardo DiCaprio only dates women under 25 years old remains true. On Tuesday night, Dec 20, the Titanic star was seen going on what appeared to be a date night with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, Daily Mail reported. Though this is far from surprising given his reputation, it definitely feels disappointing… maybe even cringey. During the date, the Oscar winner wore light stonewash jeans, a classic black t-shirt, a black jacket, and his signature baseball cap. Lamas also followed the black outfit memo with a black crop-top, flare pants, and a padded...
Talking With Tami
Heidi Klum Poses For Her Promo Shoot For ‘America’s Got Talent All Stars’ Season 1
America’s Got Talent: All Stars is set to premiere on January 2nd, 2022! This is a different show than the popular reality competition series America’s Got Talent that’s going on season 18. The same judges will be in the house with Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell and the doll, Heidi Klum. Sofia Vergara will not be on the show, that’s a bummer. This show will be a bit different than before and they will have winners and finalists but this time fan favorites and best viral moments! It will be acts from all around the world that will compete for the grand prize and get the “Ultimate All Star Title”.
These Pics of Zac Efron and His Baby Sister Will Make You Fall Even More In Love With Him
Watch: Zac Efron's Hollywood Evolution: From High School Musical to Baywatch. Zac Efron making us say aw? Yes, we can always bet on it. In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. As he captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."
Bella Hadid dyes hair ‘Aspen blond’ for winter
Blond Bella is back. Bella Hadid, 26, showed off a brand new “Aspen blonde” hair color during a recent night out on the town in Colorado. The supermodel is ushering in the winter season with brand new honey-hued hair and light eyebrows and fans are celebrating the return of “Blonde Bella” on social media. The Palestinian and Dutch star hit up the frigid vacation spot with her boyfriend Marc Kalman to support sister Gigi Hadid, 27, who opened a pop-up shop for her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. Bella rocked a long, denim skirt, chunky black boots, a sage green...
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
Billie Eilish's Brother Addresses Her 10-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish recently started dating The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who is a decade older than her.
