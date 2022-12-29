ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
TEMPE, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?

PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Winter storm drops snow on northern Arizona, scattered Valley rain

PHOENIX — A large winter storm hit central and northern Arizona Wednesday morning, bringing snow and rain in the last days of the year. Up north, Flagstaff Airport recorded 6.5 inches of snow by 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. Arizona Snowbowl recorded 13 inches...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Casa Grande & Tucson, Arizona – November 2022 – Neon Lights

The town of Casa Grande, Arizona has a small park that features a collection of neon signs that they collected as old business buildings were demolished over the years. They participated in a contest to win a grant from American Express, and came in 2nd place – winning enough money to restore the signs and create the park.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa

Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix rock legends the Tubes mourn bassist Rick Anderson

Arizona’s music community lost a longtime member of a legendary band with roots in Phoenix. Earlier this month, The Tubes announced the passing of bassist and founding member Rick Anderson on Dec. 16. The Tubes traced their roots to the Phoenix rock scene of the late sixties. The Show...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy