CBS Sports
Watch Michigan State vs. Buffalo: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Buffalo Bulls and the Michigan State Spartans will round out the year against one another at 6 p.m. ET Friday at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Bulls took their matchup at home last week with ease,...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener
No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
azdesertswarm.com
ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
azdesertswarm.com
4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday
The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
Fiesta Bowl 2022 in Glendale: Everything you need to know about tickets, teams, events, game and more
GLENDALE, Ariz. — On New Year’s Eve the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is back in the Valley. This year Michigan will match up against TCU at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Michigan is ranked No. 2, while TCU is ranked No. 3 as the teams head into the big game.
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
12news.com
Golfers in Phoenix for tournament surprised by rain
Competitors from around the country gathered in Phoenix this week to compete in a tournament. Golfers say the rain was a surprise, but they are pushing through.
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
12news.com
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
Weather updates: Rain mostly out of Phoenix, snow moving east in the High Country
PHOENIX — Rain continues to wind down in the Valley after a soggy morning. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon, but for now most activity is concentrated to the High Country. ADOT said that I-17 has been closed at SR 179 (Milepost 299, north of Lake Montezuma) due...
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
KTAR.com
Winter storm drops snow on northern Arizona, scattered Valley rain
PHOENIX — A large winter storm hit central and northern Arizona Wednesday morning, bringing snow and rain in the last days of the year. Up north, Flagstaff Airport recorded 6.5 inches of snow by 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. Arizona Snowbowl recorded 13 inches...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Casa Grande & Tucson, Arizona – November 2022 – Neon Lights
The town of Casa Grande, Arizona has a small park that features a collection of neon signs that they collected as old business buildings were demolished over the years. They participated in a contest to win a grant from American Express, and came in 2nd place – winning enough money to restore the signs and create the park.
azbigmedia.com
Northmarq secures $85.15M for The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa
Northmarq’s debt and equity team of Brandon Harrington, and Tyler Woodard secured $85.31 million in construction financing for the development of The ONE @ Mountain Vista in Mesa, Arizona. The capital stack included a $59.2 million senior construction loan with a life insurance company, and preferred equity in the amount of $25.95 million from a real estate private equity firm. The combined senior construction loan and preferred equity was over 80 percent loan-to-cost (LTC.) The ground-up multifamily project is being developed by Talos Holdings, a Scottsdale based developer.
Chicken N Pickle breaks ground at Westgate in Glendale, here’s what to know
Chicken N Pickle to open at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. Here’s what you need to know about this indoor/outdoor entertainment complex that’ll have several pickleball courts.
kjzz.org
Phoenix rock legends the Tubes mourn bassist Rick Anderson
Arizona’s music community lost a longtime member of a legendary band with roots in Phoenix. Earlier this month, The Tubes announced the passing of bassist and founding member Rick Anderson on Dec. 16. The Tubes traced their roots to the Phoenix rock scene of the late sixties. The Show...
