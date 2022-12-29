Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Hoop City Classic moves to Sanford Pentagon for day two
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Day two of the Hoop City Classic moved to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and featured the children of several South Dakota prep legends along with some great performances from the home state teams. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
farmforum.net
Former Vikings' linebacker Chad Greenway to headline South Dakota Corn Growers conference
Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway is renowned for his storied football career that began in South Dakota, but its his agricultural roots he'll be returning to at an upcoming conference. South Dakota Corn Growers Association announced on Dec. 6 the South Dakota native will headline the 37th Annual SD...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
KELOLAND TV
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Sioux Falls Actor Runs Off Stage To Marry Local Couple
It's always fun to go watch a musical or any production around the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls really has talent! But little does the audience know that this talent goes beyond the stage. In one actor's case, it goes right to the lobby of the Orpheum Theater Center in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
siouxfalls.business
With major projects, work booked already, Journey approaches 2023 with plans for growing team
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. The new addition wrapping up construction at Journey Group’s headquarters is a strong symbol representing the activity that’s occurring and upcoming at the full-service construction company. “I think we have about 25 positions we’re trying to fill right now that...
KELOLAND TV
Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
kelo.com
City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Whittier among Sioux Falls schools with water damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s cold temperatures caused issues for many buildings in Sioux Falls, including some schools. The Sioux Falls School District told KELOLAND News four schools had problems with pipes and sprinklers. Officials say the buildings have been cleaned up and it will not affect welcoming students back next week.
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
gowatertown.net
Watertown, Pierre have commercial air service options (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–The City of Pierre has options when it comes to commercial air service for the next two years. Pierre’s current Essential Air Service provider Denver Air Connection presented the only bid to continue serving both Pierre and Watertown. Pierre Mayor Steve Harding says city staff will take a hard look at the options next week…
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
