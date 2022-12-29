SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.

