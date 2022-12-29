Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
theadvocate.com
LSWA Class 1A: OCS QB, Homer lineman garner top honors on all-state football squad
Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football teams. Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history and an 11-2 record, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
KTBS
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
Four arrested after Cedar Park jugging incident
Authorities said the suspects could also be responsible for several other juggings in Central Texas.
WFAA
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Lafayette Police investigate possible shooting victim found in car
A man was found dead in a car on W. University Ave. from shooting and police are investigating.
Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
$753,000 bond for Lafayette 19-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder
A 19-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested on several warrants including one for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).
Breaux Bridge man arrested on domestic violence charge after beating pregnant woman
Round Rock man pleads guilty to fatal 2020 hit-and-run in San Marcos
A Round Rock man pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to a hit-and-run crash that killed a man more than two years ago in Hays County.
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in south Austin
Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Suspicious activity leads to arrest
A Minden man was arrested early Monday morning after his alleged suspicious behavior was spotted by Ruston Police. About 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, the owner of a Farmerville Highway business reported a man had pulled open the doors to her closed business and stuck his head inside to look around. The owner said the business was obviously closed but was left unlocked while she left briefly.
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
Hays County Sheriff’s Office still hasn’t released body cam footage from inmate shooting
Joshua Wright's family saw his body on Monday, weeks after he was shot and killed by a Hays County Sheriff's Corrections Officer. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra asked that that the body camera video be released within 10 days of the incident on December 13, aligning with a somewhat new policy the Austin Police Department practices. The Sheriff's Office said on Monday it will not be releasing the video right now, and doesn't have a clear timeline as to when it will.
