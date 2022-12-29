ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
theadvocate.com

LSWA Class 1A: OCS QB, Homer lineman garner top honors on all-state football squad

Ouachita Christian quarterback Landon Graves and Homer lineman Walteze Champ headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State football teams. Frank Gendusa, who coached St. Martin’s to the first semifinal berth in school history and an 11-2 record, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas

KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever

Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WFAA

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston man killed in Christmas day shooting at Waffle House

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Ruston Police, on December 25, 2022, at approximately 3 AM, 30-year-old Germil Rhone from Ruston was shot during an altercation at Waffle House on Farmerville Highway. The parties involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. According to reports, shortly after the police received calls about the […]
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Suspicious activity leads to arrest

A Minden man was arrested early Monday morning after his alleged suspicious behavior was spotted by Ruston Police. About 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, the owner of a Farmerville Highway business reported a man had pulled open the doors to her closed business and stuck his head inside to look around. The owner said the business was obviously closed but was left unlocked while she left briefly.
RUSTON, LA
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Hays County Sheriff’s Office still hasn’t released body cam footage from inmate shooting

Joshua Wright's family saw his body on Monday, weeks after he was shot and killed by a Hays County Sheriff's Corrections Officer. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra asked that that the body camera video be released within 10 days of the incident on December 13, aligning with a somewhat new policy the Austin Police Department practices. The Sheriff's Office said on Monday it will not be releasing the video right now, and doesn't have a clear timeline as to when it will.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

