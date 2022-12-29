ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willard on Reese, lineup change as Terps host UMBC in final pre-Big Ten tune-up

For the final time during the regular season, Maryland basketball will play a non-Big Ten team tonight when UMBC makes the short trip down from Baltimore to College Park for a 7 p.m. tip on ESPNU. The Terps (9-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten), enter the full slate of conference play on New Year's Day with a tough six-game stretch that includes home and road games against Michigan, a home game against Ohio State and trips to Rutgers, Iowa and Purdue.
Maryland men’s basketball vs. UMBC preview

Maryland men’s basketball finishes its nonconference slate with a home matchup against UMBC Thursday at 7 p.m. in College Park. In their final game of 2022, the Terps will look to improve to 10-3 with their nonconference schedule in the rearview and a difficult run of Big Ten competition on the horizon, starting with Michigan on the road.
Duke football: Blue Devils punctuate surprising season

Wednesday's Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., was only the 15th Duke football postseason game in history. Under first-year head coach Mike Elko, the Blue Devils (9-4, 5-3 ACC) pulled off only their seventh bowl victory all time with a 30-13 win over the UCF Knights (9-5, 6-2 AAC).
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University

Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police

WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
