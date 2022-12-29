Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
Related
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Severe Threat Done this Evening
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Severe weather appears unlikely through the rest of our Friday evening as the atmosphere becomes more stable. Stay alert Saturday morning for a few storms to develop. A few strong or severe storms will be possible with the main area of concern being Northwest Florida. WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm […]
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday
Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
WKRG
Jeremy Williams of Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.95 GPA, Top Ten in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and The 100 Black Men Club. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Pitcher on the Baseball Team.
atmorenews.com
Bettis joins ACH staff
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced that they have added LaTanja Bettis, CRNP, to their medical staff. She has already begun seeing patients at ACH Family Physicians. “LaTanja will be joining Dr. Jonah McIntyre at ACH Family Physicians. She brings a wealth of medical experience to our team from both the clinical and hospital perspective.” ACH Administrator Brad Lowery said. “LaTanja has worked many years as a provider and we feel she will be a great asset to not only our medical staff, but to our community as well.”
Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy, flooding rain expected today
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.
Alabama homeowner attacked after surprising home burglars, police say
An Alabama homeowner apparently surprised two burglars when he came home Wednesday afternoon and found a strange man sitting inside a car parked in his driveway. Mobile police said the man in the car quickly drove away, but a second suspect appeared and began attacking the homeowner before running away.
wtoc.com
Wiley’s ‘World Famous’ Championship BBQ
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may be one of Savannah’s best kept secrets. “Most people’s response when they come to Wiley’s Championship BBQ is, ‘it’s in a strip mall,’” said Wiley’s owner Nate Shaffer. But if you take a closer look, or...
artscanvas.org
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the […]
wtoc.com
3 men plead guilty to charges in 2016 Tatemville murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three of the four defendants in a 2016 murder case in Savannah had plea hearings on Friday. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The morning started off with Timothy Coleman Jr. in Judge John Morse Jr.’s courtroom. According to the state, Coleman Jr. along with the three co-defendants carried out and participated in the 2016 murder of 24-year-old Dominique Powell.
wtvy.com
Judge denies prosecution’s ‘Aniah’s Law’ request
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping. Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
Comments / 0