Abilene, TX

A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country

BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas

A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership

The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?

First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas

Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
Looking for a job in 2023? Abilene’s hiring all over

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields. Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday. The […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
