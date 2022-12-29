Read full article on original website
A look back on 2022 across Abilene & the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Throughout the month of December, BigCountryHomepage.com focused in on what stories performed the best in 2022. We also filmed a special on our top stories of the year. We’ve compiled a list of top 10 stories in the following categories: Crime, economy, positive, and overall read. From all with BigCountryHomepage.com, […]
Rumor Confirmed: Michaels Coming To Lufkin, Texas
A little over a week ago we posted a very credible rumor. There are some changes going on at 4505 South Medford Drive, Suite 203 in Lufkin. That's where Best Buy used to be. Locally they finally succumbed to the ever-changing world of online buying, much like Circuit City did years ago across the loop.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Lufkin Mall Is Now Under New Ownership
The Lufkin Mall has been open to East Texas shoppers since 1980. Since its grand opening almost 42 years ago, the 300,000-square-foot shopping center has been owned by many companies. Once again the Lufkin Mall has changed hands. Hopefully this will mean some improvements are on the way. The new...
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
Have You Seen Inside The Craziest Abandoned Mansion In West Texas?
First off, yes this house looks like the White House! And it's probably the most googled and questioned house in West Texas! If you ever head to Abilene State Park in Abilene Texas, ,more than likely, you have passed this abandoned house leading to the park on Buffalo Gap Road. The house looks abandoned but has had different owners throughout the years. It is behind a gate but is clearly visible from the street. But, thanks to this awesome video from the YouTube channel, Exploring With Project Bad, we are able to tour the house.
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
HAPPENING NOW: Grass fire burns in south Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire was burning in south Taylor County Wednesday afternoon. The fire ignited off Belle Plains Road and CR 127 around 2:00 p.m. No homes were threatened by the fire, and as of 2:45 p.m., crews were mopping up what was left of the blaze, making quick work containing […]
Looking for a job in 2023? Abilene’s hiring all over
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your New Year’s resolution is to find a job, or maybe a different job, there are tons of employment opportunity all over Abilene – including an assortment of different career fields. Dyess Military & Family Readiness Center posted a long list of employment opportunities to its Facebook page Thursday. The […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
Abilene man accused of abandoning dog on tether in yard with no food or water
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of abandoning a dog on a tether in a yard with no food or water has been arrested. Jerry Day was arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge last week in connection to the investigation, which took place in December 2021. Court documents state officers in Tye responded […]
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
